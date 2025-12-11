Jacob Elordi Says Nate Is "Nicer" As He Marries Cassie In Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria fans will be seeing a whole new side of Nate Jacobs when the show returns for Season 3. Or, at least, that’s what Jacob Elordi is hoping will come through. The actor teased that his antagonistic character is “nicer” this time around, but even he admitted that he’s not too sure about a potential Nate redemption arc.

“I finished filming a new season just recently, and it’s a completely different thing,” Elordi told Gwyneth Paltrow in their Dec. 9 Variety “Actors on Actors” interview. Paltrow, a self-professed fan of the show, wondered if Nate would be “nicer” this season. “I really do think so,” Elordi said. “Whether it works or not — I don’t know. There’s a chance that what I’ve done is not good.”

In the first two seasons, Nate could be considered one of Euphoria’s more villainous characters, known for his manipulative, controlling, and even physically violent behavior in his close relationships. So a “nicer” Nate would certainly be a total 180.

Then again, he will have had a lot of time to turn things around. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson confirmed Season 3 will be set five years after high school, and also revealed that viewers will get to see Nate wed his high school sweetheart Cassie Howard. “I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it,” Levinson told Variety. “And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

Season 2 may have ended with Nate ending things with Cassie, causing her to unleash all of her rage on former bestie Maddy in a vicious fight. But, it sounds like Cassie got her white-picket-fence fantasy with Nate in the end. “Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged,” Levinson said. “She’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.”

Hm, sounds like there’s still going to be some classic Cassie-and-Nate toxicity, no matter how nice things may appear. The third season of Euphoria will premiere April 2026 on HBO.