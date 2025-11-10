Jacob Elordi Describes Euphoria Season 3 As "Throwing Sh*t At The Wall"

Euphoria fans have been waiting for Season 3 for a long while — over three years, to be exact. The third installment of the HBO show is officially coming back in the spring of 2026, and the cast is talking about what to expect — Sydney Sweeney even teased plenty of “dildos” ahead. Now, Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate Jacobs on the show) is opening up about the “nerve-wracking” process of filming Euphoria Season 3.

In a Nov. 6 interview with Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Elordi explained how working on the show was different this time around — mostly because he did not have as much time to prep. “I was coming off of a plane somewhere, and later I had a small amount of time … to fit in a lot of work,” the Saltburn actor said. “And so I hit a point where I could only go day by day. I could only do what was handed to me that day, and then try to invent something based on what I know of the character, based on what I see on the set live in front of me.”

According to Elordi, the time constraints actually helped him feel more “relaxed” throughout filming. “Because I had no choice, I got to be free in the acting process, 'cause it was kind of just throwing sh*t at the wall and seeing what would stick,” he said. “Less thinking about what feels real and more about, ‘How does this work in the frame?’ Or ‘Is this funny or not funny?’ I had a more relaxed way of approaching playing a character, you know?”

The show’s creator and director, Sam Levinson, gave Elordi plenty of free reign. “Sam basically just gave me the floor, which was a lot of fun,” the actor added.

Elordi’s character in the show might be unpopular, but he is still a fan. “I love [Nate Jacobs],” he said. “I act to understand a different experience, to express an experience that's different to my own. Playing him taught me a lot about empathy and patience, which is strange with a character like that.”

“I can look at everything that he does and maybe not understand it, but I can at the very least empathize,” he added.

Elordi also teased what’s coming for his controversial character — “the end of hubris” and “the end of arrogance.” He added, “It's a real treat to be a part of that show, and to play the quote-unquote bad guy. It's always more fun. You don't wanna play some morally superior, world-saving loser.”