Sydney Sweeney teases dildos in 'Euphoria' Season 3.

Sydney Sweeney’s getting ready to say goodbye to Cassie Howard. During a red carpet interview on Oct. 29, the actor shared that it was her last week of filming Euphoria Season 3. At Variety’s Power of Women event, Sweeney was asked what’s to come in the final season, and she had an NSFW answer: “Dildos.”

“Hold on to those dildos,” she quipped. She also hinted at some emotional Season 3 moments for her character. “I mean, it’s Cassie, what do you expect?” Sweeney told E!.

“This is actually my last week filming,” she told reporter Erin Lim Rhodes. “It’s going to be super bittersweet.”

“I grew up with all these people,” Sweeney continued. “I filmed the pilot when I was 20 and season one when I was 21, so it’s definitely a crazy experience having a character with you for so long. I get the privilege of working with a lot of the same crew and the cast for such a long amount of time and that usually doesn’t happen.”

Looking ahead to her last day of filming, Sweeney added, “I feel like I’m going to be bawling my eyes out.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The plot of Euphoria Season 3 has been kept under wraps, but fans think that Sweeney’s character may be getting married. A short clip of Sweeney being filmed walking down the aisle in a wedding gown gained traction on TikTok. Alanna Ubach (who plays her character Cassie’s mother) was also in the video, watching Sweeney. The aisle itself was decorated with the letters N and C.

Although Cassie’s groom wasn’t seen in the clip, fans think the wedding scene is likely for Cassie and Nate. However, the show often features dream sequences — so ahead of Season 3, there’s no way to know if they were filming a real-life marriage or fantasy.

An exact release date for the third and final season has not been announced yet, but HBO CEO and chairman Casey Bloys confirmed to Variety that the show will be airing in the spring of 2026.