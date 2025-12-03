Get Ready With Serena Page Before L’Oreal Paris’ Women Of Worth Awards

Serena Page isn’t only a Love Island USA winner; she’s also a champion on the red carpet. The reality star has become known for her head-turning looks, like embodying a high-fashion Elphaba at the recent Wicked: For Good premiere. Her latest style success was at the Dec. 2 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Awards, where she radiated statuesque beauty in a Rick Owens gown. After stepping on the carpet, Page shared her glam process with Elite Daily.

Page was one of the many celebrity guests at L’Oreal’s annual gala, which honors influential women who have made a considerable impact in uplifting their communities in the past year. This year’s ten honorees included leaders in the fields of education, climate change, gender equality, and more.

To bring the perfect mix of dramatic glamour and timeless elegance to the event, Page looked to the muses — literally. Her all-white dress, styled by Kris Fe, had her feeling like one of the iconic Muses from 1997’s Hercules. And the makeup by Kevin Luong and sleek hair by Ashanti Lation perfectly completed the look. Below, Page takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready for the big event.

1. Quiet Power

Jacob Webster

“Glam time! The moment I put on my dress, the texture and structure sparked the whole vision for my face,” says Page. “The glossy lid, the sleek ponytail, the clean, sculpted lines. I wanted the look to feel statuesque and understated, but still super rich with depth, dimension, and quiet power!”

2. Structural & Striking

Jacob Webster

“Stepping into the final look was an exciting moment for me,” the 25-year-old says. “I was instantly drawn to how structural, striking, and dramatic this Rick Owens dress is. The all-white palette pulled me in even more; just so youthful, fresh, and beautifully unexpected to wear!”

3. A Real-Life Muse

Jacob Webster

“When the final look came together, it felt regal but still incredibly fresh,” she says. “It actually took me back to the Muses from Hercules, like one of them had stepped right off the screen. There was something nostalgic about it, but also empowering, like I was tapping into their grace and presence through the whole look!”

4. No Bad Angles

Jacob Webster

“The structure of this dress held so beautifully from every angle, it showed up in every single photo,” says Page.

5. Red Carpet Ready

Jacob Webster

“The glam, the structure, the whole silhouette — everything aligned,” Page says. “I couldn’t have been happier with how this look came together.”