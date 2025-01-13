Ariana Says This Former Co-Star Should Be Megara In Hercules, Not Her

Ariana Grande won’t say she’s in love with all the chatter around her potentially starring in Disney’s live-action Hercules adaptation. Ever since the movie was announced in 2020, Grande’s name has been brought up in several Megara fan-casts and rumors about which actors have been in talks. It’s true Grande has the voice, sass, and iconic ponytail to emulate Hercules’ femme-fatale love interest, but the superstar herself thinks one of her former co-stars would be an even better pick.

Grande was asked if she’s been approached to play Megara during her Jan. 11 appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “I have seen some of that, but it’s never been an actual discussion,” Grande said, tossing out her choice for the part. “As much as I really love transforming for a role – and I do love the idea of a darker, sort of ‘c’ asterisk ‘unty’ role like Megara, I do think that I would be remiss if I didn’t say this: I think [Elizabeth] Gillies should be Megara. Do you know my friend Liz Gillies? She’s brilliant. Oh God, that would be a fantastic role for her.”

Along with Grande, Gillies has been another very popular fan-cast for the role of Megara. And Grande has had a close relationship with the fellow actor-singer for over a decade now. The two co-starred on Victorious back in the early 2010s, where they performed still-iconic duets like “Give It Up.” Since then, they’ve remained close and supportive of one another throughout their careers, even reuniting a couple Halloweens ago to revel in their theater-kid connection by recreating a scene from Showgirls in full costume.

Now with Grande’s co-sign, it certainly seems like the part of Megara is Gillies’ to lose.

Disney first announced a live-action Hercules movie in early 2020, although there haven’t been too many updates since then. Producers Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed the movie will still be a musical, although it would veer a bit more “experimental” than other Disney live-action adaptations in a late 2022 interview.

Hopefully, a casting announcement isn’t too far in the distance.