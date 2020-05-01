These Tweets About The 'Hercules' Live-Action Movie Are Full Of Casting Ideas

On April 30, The Hollywood Reporter announced Disney was working on a live-action remake of a beloved animated classic. By May 1, the internet was filled with ideas for who should be cast in said film. Twitter in particular is a big source of casting ideas, and the tweets about the Hercules live-action movie call out a ton of fan-favorites to bring the movie to life.

Fantasy casting is a common pastime of many Twitter users, and with Disney's surge of live-action remakes in recent years, they've had plenty of practice deciding which celebrities would be perfect for various roles. The latest opportunity for fans to pretend to be casting directors is particularly exciting because Hercules is so iconic. Based off an ancient Greek myth, the movie is full of action, comedy, and heart — and that's to say nothing of the powerhouse songs that are in it.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming movie so far, but what is known is certainly being taken into consideration by wannabe-casters. THR reported Joe and Anthony Russo will produce the film, and Dave Callaham will write the script. Considering the Russo brothers were the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, and Callaham wrote the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fans think this means the new Hercules movies could be filled with actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images, Disney

But there are plenty more celebrity names outside the MCU getting tossed around. Fans are particularly passionate about who will play Megara.

After her performance of Megara's "I Won't Say I'm In Love" on The Disney Family Singalong in April, Ariana Grande is a top contender for the leading lady role. However, there's also super-strong support for Grande's bestie Elizabeth Gillies to play the part.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images , Disney, Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But the hottest debate of them all has been about who will play the Muses, the five goddesses (Calliope, Clio, Melpomene, Terpsichore, and Thalia) who narrated the animated film via song.

The rest of the movie's characters are drumming up a ton of conversation as well. Particularly, fans are excited to see who will fill the sassy shoes of the movie's villain, Hades. Plus, if Danny DeVito does't reprise his role as Phil, Disney may have a riot on its hands.

Of course, the tale of Hercules is based on Greek mythology, and a lot of fans are calling for the upcoming film to reflect that in its casting.

Clearly, whatever casting choices are made, fans are going to have a lot to say about it — and that's the gospel truth.