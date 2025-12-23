One of the most special elements of Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era docuseries is getting to see how she put her surprise song mashups together. Several scenes from the doc show Taylor rehearsing her various medleys for her mom, or collaborating with her artist friends Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams to figure out unique ways to blend their music. While each of these rehearsal scenes are insightful, the biggest emotional gut punch came when Taylor played one of her last mashups for her mom, dad, and brother.

In the final episode of The End of an Era, Taylor gathered her family around her piano to practice her mashup of "Never Grow Up" and "The Best Day" for the first night of her final three Eras Tour shows in Vancouver. The two songs share a strong connection, both being about Taylor’s childhood and family.

“This is one you requested, this mashup,” Taylor said to her mom, Andrea, as she began playing. Almost immediately, Andrea was in tears. “You can't do this to me,” the mother said through sobs, and Taylor started breaking down as well: “I can't f*cking do it either, dude.”

As the camera panned across the room, it was revealed that Taylor’s father, Scott, and her brother, Austin, were also fighting back tears in the rehearsal room. “That's tough,” Austin exhaled. “Those tickets should come with a warning.” Taylor agreed: “They should just be printed on tissues.”

Scott was almost at a loss for words upon hearing the mashup, only able to say, “Oh my God, that was amazing.”

Taylor’s family played a significant role in the docuseries’ final two episodes, which highlighted Austin embracing his sister and cheering her up after she got hard on herself for fumbling a speech after an emotional performance of “Marjorie.”

The episodes also revealed Taylor’s newfound football connection with her dad, with Scott marveling that he’s been waiting for his daughter to talk sports with him for over three decades, and it’s finally happened now that she’s became a Kansas City Chiefs superfan.

The Eras Tour wasn’t just for fans; it was also Taylor’s love letter to her family.