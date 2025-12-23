Taylor Swift's Mom Was The Mastermind Behind This Eras Tour Lyric Change

Taylor Swift’s new docuseries The End of an Era has shone a light on a lot of her relationships with the team behind the Eras Tour, but the most illuminating tidbits of information have been about the surprisingly pivotal role her mom played in building up Taylor’s new era. Not only did Andrea Swift reveal she was the one who convinced Taylor to go on a date with the singer’s now-fiancé Travis Kelce, but it turns out, Mama Swift also came up with the most impactful moment from the final Eras Tour concert.

In the final episode of The End of an Era, Taylor is seen rehearsing her very last surprise song mashup, which weaves together the songs “Long Live,” “New Year’s Day,” and “The Manuscript.” As she sings the end of the first verse of “Long Live” — “It was the end of a decade / But the start of an age” — Andrea chimes in with a suggestion.

“I have an idea. Instead of ‘The end of a decade’ say, ‘It was the end of an era,’” Andrea says. After a loud gasp, Taylor quickly implemented the change, exclaiming “That’s a great idea!”

Disney+

Of course, Swifties all know that this change was special to the final Vancouver Eras Tour show, eliciting so many screams from the fans in the stadium. It also went on to became the inspiration for the whole docuseries’ title. Safe to say, Andrea’s little suggestion made a huge mark.

Andrea also had a lot to do with the other big lyric change from the Eras Tour — well, tangentially, at least. When Taylor switched up her “Karma” lyrics to shout out “the guy on the Chiefs,” that was all because of Andrea’s matchmaking skills. Earlier in the docuseries, Taylor recalled how her mom was the driving force in convincing her to give Travis a chance.

“You called me up with this tone of, 'Hey, so I know you’re going to not react well to this, but there’s a guy,” Taylor said to her mom. “You said something to the effect of, ‘You've gotta start doing something different.’”

The age-old saying is true for a reason: Mother knows best.