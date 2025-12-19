Everyone who can’t get enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story has one person to thank: Andrea Swift. The mother of the Eras Tour superstar has finally been revealed as the matchmaker who brought the chart-topping singer and pro athlete together, pushing her daughter to trying “something different” in the men she dates. Andrea told the full story of how the greatest modern romance came to be in the fourth episode of the End of an Era docuseries.

Andrea recalled that her daughter had no clue who Travis Kelce was until very recently, pointing out that when her cousins sent a photo in front of Travis’ locker a couple years back, it was the first time Taylor had even heard the NFL star’s name. However, Andrea was in the know, and when she heard that Travis talking about his podcast about wanting to give Taylor a friendship bracelet (and his phone number), she got to work.

While Andrea was immediately sold on Travis as a potential partner for her daughter, having heard from a cousin in Kansas City that he’s a good guy who loves his mom, Taylor needed some convincing.

“You called me up with this tone of 'Hey, so I know you’re going to not react well to this, but theres a guy,” Taylor said, recalling how her mom first planted the idea of dating Travis. “You said something to the effect of, ‘You've gotta start doing something different.’”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Travis is clearly “something different” compared to the musicians and actors that Taylor has famously dated in the past. And Andrea seems to be the biggest cheerleader for the relationship. She’s even trying to rewrite her daughter’s old breakup songs to change them into love songs about Travis.

While Taylor was rehearsing her breakup ballad “Hits Different” — which is widely believed to be about her split from Joe Alwyn — Andrea interpreted the lyrics to be about falling for Travis. “It really kind of tells your story. It's so different, when you first met,” Andrea mused. “Who are we talking about now?” a confused Taylor replied. “Travis, your boyfriend,” Andrea said.

When Taylor affirmed that he was playing a “breakup song,” Andrea didn’t relent. “I just hear the pretty parts of it,” she said.

Taylor took the reinterpretation as a sign of her mom finally approving of one of her boyfriends: “She can't believe she doesn’t have to convince me to be in love without someone who's good for me.”