The End of an Era is here, and it’s got plenty of sweet behind-the-scenes moments between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The first two episodes of the Eras Tour docuseries dropped on Disney+ on Dec. 12. In them, Swift shared some insight into her romantic relationship with Kelce — plus, how the two showed up for each other while she was on tour in Europe.

Even before the series debuted, fans knew that “the guy on the Chiefs” would be making some appearances in it. In the first trailer, which dropped on Oct. 13, Swift and Kelce shared a kiss backstage. Plus, Swift’s mom Andrea Swift told cameras, “Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness.” Another trailer showed the couple talking on the phone, comparing their jobs, teams, and coaches (which in Swift’s case meant her mom).

Here are cutest moments between Swift and Kelce in the doc so far.

Travis & Taylor’s Supportive Pre-Show Phone Call

In Episode 1, Swift is dealing with the emotional aftermath of terrorist threats putting a stop to her shows in Vienna, Austria, as well as a knife attack in Southport, England at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer’s first time back on stage after the violent threats and attack was at her London show on Aug. 15, 2024. In the docuseries, she shared a snippet of a pre-show phone call with Kelce, where he pumped her up for what was to come. “How are you guys so good? You can just do a little in-the-backroom rehearsal and then go do this live in front of everyone?” he asked her.

She later compared the conversation to a “vitamin drip,” reviving her in the same way.

Travis “Scouring” The Internet For Her Surprise Songs

During their phone call, Kelce repeatedly told Swift how he wished that he could be there for her shows. “I want to be there!” he told her. She echoed back, “I want you to be here!” (He couldn’t come because of football.)

Kelce also assured her that he’d be keeping up with the performance as best as he could. “So I’m gonna be scouring the internet in case you sing this song,” he told her, referring to Swift’s tradition of choosing surprise songs to perform in each show.

Taylor’s Contact Name For Travis

Disney+

The phone call clip also revealed Swift’s contact name for Kelce, which includes his name and three flame heart emojis, a symbol she (and her team at Taylor Nation) have been using to represent The Life of a Showgirl album — only adding to Kelce’s muse status.

The album itself also includes plenty of fiery symbolism. “As legend has it you / Are quite the pyro / You light the match to watch it blow ... I swore loyalty to me, myself and I / Right before you lit my sky up,” Swift sings in ‘The Fate of Ophelia.” She also references “fire” in “Eldest Daughter.”

Taylor’s Check-In Call Right After The Concert Ended

Swift had a lot of nerves before her first show in London — even after she finished up the concert, she checked with a member of her team to see if anything had gone wrong without her knowing. Once she was assured that everything was safe, Swift called Kelce right away, updating him on her ride to her hotel. “It went so great. I’m so happy,” she told him. “Oh, I can hear it in your voice so much,” he replied.

According to Swift, the crowd brought the energy, as if everyone knew she needed to feed off of it for the night. “I’m so relieved,” she added to Kelce.