The Eras Tour may have ended back in 2024, but Taylor Swift still has one final act for her greatest tour ever. The pop star has announced a six-part docuseries taking fans behind-the-scenes of the show’s last legs, which will include how she implemented a full set for her album The Tortured Poets Department midway through the tour. And that’s not all — she’s also releasing her full final concert for everyone to enjoy. Here are all the details about when you can stream Swift’s surprise project.

The End of an Era series will premiere on Disney+ almost exactly one year after the Eras Tour ended. Fittingly, Swift is also releasing her special The Eras Tour: The Final Show on the streamer on Dec. 12, allowing fans to watch her full performance from Dec. 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. This closing set has also been immortalized on Swift’s 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, with its final song ending with audio recorded from the Vancouver crowd.

Swift isn’t releasing everything at once, though. Her End of an Era docuseries will debut new episodes in batches, keeping fans fed throughout December.

All 3 End Of An Era Release Dates

The six-part Disney+ series will release two new episodes at a time weekly, starting on Dec. 12. Here’s the schedule:

Dec. 12: Episodes 1 and 2

Dec. 19: Episodes 3 and 4

Dec. 26: Episodes 5 and 6

The Eras Tour: The Final Show will be released on Dec. 12 along with the first two episodes of the docuseries.

Disney+

The Trailer Is A True Behind-The-Scenes Experience

Swift posted the trailer for End of an Era to her Instagram, providing a peek into what the docuseries will look like. A large part of what separates this project from 2023’s The Eras Tour film is the addition of her Tortured Poets Department set, which she added to the tour in the summer of 2024. The trailer also has a glimpse of Swift kissing her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, behind the stage, teasing their love story may also be a part of the new series.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.