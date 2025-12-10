Travis Kelce isn’t just Taylor Swift’s fiancé; he’s also her biggest supporter. And his Spotify data proves it. The NFL star shared some details from his 2025 Spotify Wrapped, revealing where his wife-to-be’s latest album ranked for him this past year.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce dug into their Spotify Wrapped results on the Dec. 10 episode of their New Heights podcast. Naturally, they began with 2025’s most divisive feature: their listening ages. Jason’s account told him he was 83 years old, while Travis was only slightly younger at 68. Jason surmised this was because of his top album, which was a doo-wop record he plays for his kids on the daily. However, his runner-up album was all for him.

“I do want to point out,” Jason said, “outside of the doo-wop album, because I play that every night when I’m singing to Finnie, second album...” Travis quickly jumped in with his guess: “Tay Tay’s?,” referring to Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. When Jason affirmed that was correct, Travis did his brother one better. “That was number one for me,” he said.

“I don’t have any kids, so...” Travis said to help his brother out. Jason added that Swift’s music would be too difficult for him to sing well. “I can’t sing Tay songs,” Jason said laughing, imagining how his kids would react: “‘Dad, you’re really off-pitch here.’”

Travis encouraged his bro to try, though. “You can sing along. They’re catchy,” he said.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that The Life of a Showgirl was Travis’ top album of the year. He got a much earlier start in getting to listen to it than the rest of us, revealing all the way back in January that he’d been hearing music from Swift’s 12th album. And as it was released in October, he gushed over “Opalite” as his favorite song.

Plus, Travis has been very vocal about listening to Swift’s music long before Showgirl. He’s previously named “Blank Space” as his favorite Swift song, with the two Tortured Poets Department tracks dedicated to him — “The Alchemy” and “So High School” — becoming immediate favorites last year.