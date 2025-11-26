Kylie Kelce Defends Giving Her 4 Daughters "Boy Names"

Kylie Kelce isn’t interested in what anyone else thinks of her kids’ names. The podcast host has been open about her family’s tradition of choosing gender neutral names of their children, which has led some of her fans to wonder if there’s a reason behind this decision. After a “rage bait” question about this on her podcast, Kelce fired back the simple truth: she and husband Jason just like the names they’ve picked. No further explanation needed.

Kelce addressed the frustrating chatter around her kids’ names on the Nov. 25 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “This next question appears to be pure rage bait. ‘What’s with the boy names?’” Kelce said while reading a fan message. Kelce’s four daughters are named Wyatt, Bennett, Elliotte, and Finn.

“I’ll tell you what’s with the boys' names. We — my husband and I — liked gender neutral names for our daughters,” Kelce replied. She explained that the tradition began before she even “knew the gender” of her eldest, Wyatt. “We decided we liked [the name Wyatt] as a boy or as a girl,” Kelce said.

Kelce went on to vent about strangers having opinions about something so personal. “I didn’t ask what you thought about my kids’ names,” she said. “My husband and I agreed on the names. We like them. Honestly, you should try naming a human being. It’s not easy.”

She added that one of her daughters actually has a very feminine nickname. “Elliotte’s nickname is Ellie, so you can f*ck off.”

Kelce first opened up about her family’s naming tradition at the start of 2025 when she was pregnant with her fourth daughter, Finn. “I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender neutral names for our fourth,” Kelce said on a Jan. 9 Not Gonna Lie episode. “If we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think. Eventually, they'll be like, ‘Why did they get a cute girly name?’”