Kylie Kelce Says Soon-To-Be Fathers Should Never Say This 1 Thing

After giving birth to four daughters, Kylie Kelce knows all about the annoying ups and downs of pregnancy. And there’s one popular phrase that she really can’t stand. Luckily, it’s not something her husband Jason has ever said, she confirmed, but it does still set her off when she hears other expectant fathers say it.

Kylie opened up about her distaste for couple’s who say “we’re pregnant” during the Oct. 16 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie. After reading a Reddit post from a pregnant woman upset at her husband for constantly using the phrase, Kylie expressed her aggravation. “Who the f*ck is we?” she replied. “Men can be so annoying.”

Although Kylie admitted that she’s “corrected myself a couple times” from saying “we’re pregnant,” she fully agreed with the poster’s anger over a non-pregnant partner lumping themselves in with a pregnancy, despite not experiencing any of the physical toll.

“I completely see where this woman is coming from ... they are not pregnant. She is pregnant,” Kylie said. “Also, being on the other side of things, being out of pregnancy, that feels like my brain during pregnancy. This rant that she went on, it feels like I feel like I'm having an out-of-body experience, and I'm just, like, angry typing onto Reddit.”

As a replacement, Kylie suggested couple can instead say “we’re expecting.” “You're both expecting,” the podcaster reasoned. “Coming from someone who does not enjoy being pregnant, I understand the frustration. He is not building a human. He is not tired like a pregnant person can be. He probably likes the smell of food, which is honestly one of the most infuriating thing about pregnancy.”

Kylie revealed that Jason never used the phrase, and made a guess as to why. “I am mean during pregnancy, and postpartum me can be like, ‘Wow, I was in a bad mood. That was, wow, she was grumpy,’” Kylie said. “I wonder if there was a moment in time where I said something along the lines of like ‘we're pregnant. No, we're not. I'm pregnant.’ Where he was just like, ‘Oh, OK. Don't say we're pregnant,’ because he's a smart guy.”