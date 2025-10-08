Travis Kelce Shares How He Feels About Taylor Swift’s Song “Wood”

Travis Kelce is quite the muse. In Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, she gives plenty of shoutouts to her fiancé, but there’s one track that’s way more explicit than the rest, “Wood.” With lyrics like “New Heights of manhood,” the song features plenty of sexual innuendos about Travis. During an Oct. 8 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the track and gave their candid reactions to the song.

Jason led the conversation, complimenting Swift’s new music. “‘Wood’ — great, great soundtrack,” he said, while Travis started laughing. Jason asked him, “How do you feel about ‘Wood’?” Travis told him, “It’s a great song.”

Jason followed up, “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?” Travis started answering, “Any song that she represents me in is very... I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she’d reference me…” But Jason interrupted his brother, “That’s not just any song... It’s not just you though. It’s an appendage.”

Travis feigned confusion about Jason’s analysis. “What? I think you’re not understanding the song… No way,” he said. Jason didn’t let his brother avoid the question that easily. He referenced another part of the song that goes, “Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.”

Eakin Howard/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“I thought redwood was a little bit… that’s a generous word,” Jason joked. “I think if someone wrote a song about me, it’d be ‘Japanese maple, sometimes can see.’”

“That song’s great though. The beat to that song is fantastic, and that’s right up by alley, so well done,” Jason added.

According to Swift, the horny song was “innocent” at first. During an Oct. 6 appearance on The Tonight Show, she explained, “I brought this into the studio, and I was like, ‘I wanna do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song, and I have this idea about, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood.’ And we would knock on wood, and it would be all these superstitions.”

“It really started out in a very innocent place,” Swift told host Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing, and I don’t know… I don’t know how we got here. But I love the song so much.”