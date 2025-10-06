Taylor Swift is relieved her mom can’t always see the forest for the trees, especially when it comes to a particularly arborous new song. On the surface, “Wood” is about how Taylor learned to let go of silly superstitions once she met fiancé Travis Kelce. But beneath the bark, it hides a steamy second meaning. Thankfully, Andrea Swift didn’t pick up on that element of the song when she first heard it, Taylor revealed.

“Wood” immediately caught fans’ attention when Taylor released The Life of a Showgirl on Oct. 3 due to its surprisingly sexual lyrics. Over a Jackson 5-soundalike groove, Taylor makes a string of phallic jokes, most notably bringing up her lover’s “magic wand” and “Redwood tree” that “opened [her] thighs.”

It’s enough to make anyone blush — especially the parent of the singer. But Taylor said that her mom’s reaction to the song wasn’t flustered at all. When asked what Andrea thought of “Wood” during her Oct. 6 appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, Taylor said her mom is blissfully unaware of the song’s raunchier implications.

“I think she thinks that song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,” Taylor said. “That’s the joy of the double entendre, that song just goes right over their heads. You see in that song what you want to see in that song.”

While “Wood” may not have fully taken root for Andrea, there are some other deeply meaningful lyrics on The Life of a Showgirl that nobody will be able to appreciate more than her. In particular, the album’s closing song, “The Life of a Showgirl,” is about Taylor’s admiration for a fictional dancer named Kitty.

As an Easter egg in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video reveals, Taylor chose that name as a nod to Andrea’s beloved dog, Kitty. Andrea adopted Kitty as a therapy pet after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. So, while some of Taylor’s lyrics may go over Andrea’s head, the ones that really count hit her harder than they do for any fan.