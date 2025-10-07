Taylor Swift’s new song, “Wood,” has gotten a lot of people talking. The Life of a Showgirl track is undeniably one of her horniest songs yet with plenty of sexual innuendos about redwood trees and magic wands. But according to Swift, it did not start out that way. During an Oct. 6 appearance on The Tonight Show, she told Jimmy Fallon about how she wrote the song. Apparently, the track started out in an “innocent place” before getting sultry.

On the show, Fallon and Swift went through some songs on her new album, playing snippets and discussing the inspiration behind each. After listening to “Wood,” Swift explained how the song came to be. “I brought this into the studio, and I was like, ‘I wanna do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song, and I have this idea about, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood.’ And we would knock on wood, and it would be all these superstitions,’” she recalled. “And it really started out in a very innocent place.”

“I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing, and I don’t know… I don’t know how we got here. But I love the song so much,” Swift added.

Swift gets pretty graphic in the song. At several points, she sings, “Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.” There are also lines like, “The curse on me was broken by your magic wand” and “New Heights of manhood.”

Of course, the layers of metaphors do disguise the meaning — at least, a little bit. Apparently, Swift’s mom Andrea has yet to clock the full implications. “I think she thinks that song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,” the singer told SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on Oct. 6. “That’s the joy of the double entendre, that song just goes right over their heads. You see in that song what you want to see in that song.”