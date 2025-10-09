Kylie Kelce is well aware of the fact that Swifties have been clowning her over a specific The Life of a Showgirl lyric. And she has to admit, the fans are right. The mother of four got real about how relatable the chorus of Taylor Swift’s love song “Wi$h Li$t” is for her, as someone who knows the strength of Kelce family genetics all too well.

On the song, Taylor imagines her future with fiancé Travis Kelce, fantasizing about what their family might look like: “Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you,” she sings. This particular line was brought to Kylie’s attention after fans named her in a social media post that blew up.

“A lyric from The Life of a Showgirl inspired a viral tweet, and I have to admit, they got my *ss. They really did,” Kylie said on the Oct. 9 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “The tweet says, ‘A whole block full of baby Kelce heads?’ Someone commented on that tweet and said, ‘The Fate of Kylie Kelce.’”

Kylie, who has four daughters with Travis’ brother Jason, revealed that “Wi$h Li$t” is her “favorite song on the album,” and concurred that her kids all look so much like their dad. “I’ve said it so many times before: the Kelce genes are strong,” Kylie said. “The genes are strong guys, I don’t know what to tell you! I’ve been saying this from the beginning. We saw Wyatt come out, it’s like we cloned Jason in girl form. We don’t have a fighting chance. But luckily, they make very cute children. Can confirm.”

She also made a knowing reference to the lyric, adding “We do have half the block already covered, especially when they scatter, which is a thing they’ve been doing recently, they think it’s funny.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kylie recalled how she recently saw a photo of Jason and Travis as kids, which fully convinced her that her daughter Elliotte takes more after her father than her mother. “I will tell you what, I think I’ve given up on the Ellie fight. It was so obvious! It’s Ellie’s eyes,” Kylie said.

Along with “Wi$h Li$t,” Kylie also shouted out “Opalite” and “Wood” as her other favorites from The Life of a Showgirl, but not without a disclaimer on that last pick. “Do I need that much detail specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not,” Kylie said of the boldly suggestive song. “But also, good job Trav! That’s it! Yes. A thousand percent yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of ya.”