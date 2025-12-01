Holiday specials aren’t the only things coming to Disney+ this December. The streamer is also set to premiere two huge projects from Taylor Swift, as well as diving into the next chapter of the Percy Jackson saga. Whether you’re a music lover or an action fan, it’s safe to say there’s something on Disney+ that you won’t want to miss this month.

For Swifties, the most anticipated releases this December are the End of an Era docuseries and Swift’s accompanying The Final Show concert film. Swift has given fans a few glimpses at her six-episode docuseries, which will chronicle the behind-the-scenes secrets of her last leg on the Eras Tour. The trailers also promise to showcase her love story with Travis Kelce. The first two episodes are premiering only on Disney+ on Dec. 12, with two more batches of double episodes dropping each week afterwards. The premiere is accompanied by a professional recording of Swift’s final Eras Tour concert in Vancouver, BC.

But those aren’t the only things making waves on Disney+. The long-awaited second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is setting sail on Dec. 10, adapting the beloved Rick Riordan novel Sea of Monsters.

Check out the full December lineup below.

Dec. 2

Dancing with the Holidays

Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 3

Are You Sure?! (Episodes 1 and 2)

CMA Christmas

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6

Dec. 5

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 13

Dec. 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3

Dec. 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episodes 1 and 2)

Are You Sure?! (Episodes 3 and 4)

Dec. 12

The End of an Era (Episodes 1 and 2)

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: The Final Show

Dec. 17

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episode 3)

Are You Sure?! (Episodes 5 and 6)

SuperKitties Season 3

Dec. 19

The End of an Era (Episodes 3 and 4)

Discovered By Disaster

Dec. 20

Inside the Enchanted Waterways

Dec. 24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episode 4)

Are You Sure?! (Episodes 7 and 8)

Made in Korea

Parent Wars

Dec. 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Dec. 26

The End of an Era (Episodes 5 and 6)

Dec. 30

Project Runway (Season 5-8)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episode 5)

