Percy Jackson’s mythic adventure is only just getting started. After the first season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians adaptation smashed streaming records, it felt like a given that Season 2 would be on the horizon. I mean, there are still five more books in Rick Riordan’s series ready to be turned into TV gold — and another one on the way. So, it wasn’t a huge surprise when Disney+ officially picked up Season 2 on Feb. 7. But given how the show has already made some big changes to the novels’ story, there will probably be some unexpected waves ahead.

The first season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians was praised by longtime franchise fans for its accuracy in bringing the books to life. Despite some updates to the story, Season 1 stuck closely to the beloved adventures in Riordan’s novels — Riordan is a writer and co-creator of the series after all.

This was a refreshing change from the previous screen adaptations. Hardcore fans (and even Riordan himself) slammed the 2010 Logan Lerman-led movie and its 2013 sequel for deviating from the books too much.

Now, over a decade after Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters brought the panned movie franchise to a premature end, Percy’s oceanic quest is getting a second chance.

Season 2 Will Adapt Sea Of Monsters

Riordan confirmed Season 2 will continue to follow the order of his books in the press release announcing the renewal. “Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods,” the author wrote. “We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

The Sea of Monsters is Riordan’s 2006 follow-up to The Lightning Thief. The second book has even more harrowing battles with titanic beasts, as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover sail into monster-infested waters to hunt down the mythical Golden Fleece.

The Golden Trio Will Be Back, With A New Ally

Of course, Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will all be back as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. But there’s one important new character Season 2 will have to cast.

Disney+

Sea of Monsters is the book that introduces Percy’s half-brother Tyson, a cyclops who becomes an important part of the series as a whole. The show has yet to reveal who will be playing Tyson.

Aside from that new addition, it’s also very likely Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell will return with even more prominent roles for their characters Clarisse and Luke.