Disney+'s Percy Jackson Remake Finally Cast Its Star

Fans have been begging for another Percy Jackson and the Olympians adaptation since Logan Lerman left the role of the titular teen demigod in 2013. Although the books by author Rick Riordan were massively popular — selling more than 20 million copies worldwide between 2005 and 2015 — and the movies made upwards of $400 million, the adaptations were generally disliked by fans and critics alike. Now, Disney+ plans to revamp the material with a series following Riordan’s book series. Here’s everything you need to know about Disney+’s Percy Jackson series, including who’s in the newly announced cast, the predicted release date, and updates on the trailer.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is comprised of five books, became a favorite of kids across the world in the 2000s and 2010s thanks to Riordan’s expert blend of relatable teenage foibles and Greek mythology. The main character, Percy, has ADHD and dyslexia, which makes him somewhat of an outcast at school. But his disabilities turn out to be part of what makes Percy strong and uniquely prepared to be a demigod — his dyslexia, for example, is revealed to be because of his natural understanding of the ancient Greek language.

The series, which was officially greenlit by Disney+ in January 2022, could follow a multitude of plot points, including Percy realizing he’s a demigod, being accused of stealing Zeus’s lightning bolt, stopping the gods from destroying everything, or sailing across the Sea of Monsters, but fans can be sure it will include a lot of Percy defending his friends and family and restoring order to the universe. Luckily, both Riordan and his wife Becky are on the show’s writing staff, which has made fans of the books hopeful that they will finally get the true adaptation they’ve been hoping.

Percy Jackson Cast

The original Percy Jackson films had quite the cast, from newbies who have now become famous like Logan Lerman (who played Percy) and Alexandra Daddario (who played Annabeth), to titans of the industry like Kevin McKidd, Pierce Brosnan, and Uma Thurman. Based on its cast, this remake seems to be staying much truer to the books with a younger main cast.

On April 11, 2022, Riordan announced the star of Disney+’s Percy Jackson, Walker Scobell. Like Lerman was when he first began playing the demigod, Scobell is relatively new to acting. But Scobell, like the character Percy, is much younger at age 13, whereas Lerman was 18 when filming the first adaptation. In a blog post on his website, Riordan shared that he got to break the casting announcement to Scobell himself, writing, "It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark, and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson."

Audiences may recognize Scobell from his leading role in Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi adventure film, The Adam Project. Soon, he will be starring in the adventure film Secret Headquarters with Owen Wilson.

In his announcement blog post, Riordan confirmed Scobell has done chemistry tests with various actors for the casting of Grover and Annabeth, the two other lead characters. Riordan said they will be cast soon.

Percy Jackson Predicted Release Date

Production for the show seems to still be in its early stages as the lead has just been cast and no other announcements have been made. Riordan has kept fans up to date on his blog throughout the process, starting years ago when making this series was just a dream of his. Because of this, fans who follow Riordan’s blog and Instagram could be the first to know when a release date is announced.

Percy Jackson Trailer

Because the series has yet to film, fans will need to wait a bit for the trailer. Once the series is done casting and filming, a trailer should be released. Check back here for updates on the series’ production and all the details a demigod hopeful needs to know.