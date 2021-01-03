If fans have anything to say about it, former Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman could be headed back to Camp Half-Blood. After the actor played the titular character in two maligned live-action movies, anticipation for the upcoming TV adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved fantasy series is high. In particular, fans hope that Logan Lerman will play Poseidon in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series, bringing his journey with the franchise full-circle.

Riordan's series follows Perseus "Percy" Jackson, a 12-year-old boy who finds out that he's the son of Greek god of the sea Poseidon and human Sally Jackson — in other words, he's a demigod with special powers. Over the course of five books, he learns to harness his abilities as he and his friends are forced to confront mythological enemies who threaten the human and god worlds alike.

Many fans are still fond of Lerman's casting as a teenage Percy in 2010's Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. However, since the live-action movies have been widely criticized as watered-down, unfaithful versions of the source material, it's understandable why plenty of readers are also ready for the series to get the faithful adaptation they've been waiting for all along.

One way to pay homage to the original films while allowing Disney+'s Percy Jackson show to stand on its own? Cast Lerman as Percy's dad, Poseidon. The fan-casting helped both the actor and the franchise trend on Twitter, as fans clamored for him to show up as a god this time around.

Lerman shared his well wishes for the upcoming Disney+ show when it was announced in May 2020, tweeting, "Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve. Congrats @rickriordan."

The Percy Jackson series also began trending recently when inside source Daniel Richtman claimed that it reportedly has a larger budget than what's been given to similar Marvel and Star Wars shows on the streaming site.

While further details about the upcoming series are still largely unknown, here's hoping that Percy Jackson fans will finally get the adaptation they deserve, and hopefully see a familiar face or two along the way.