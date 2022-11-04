A New Taylor Song Is Only Available At This Store

Guess what, Swifties? There’s a new Taylor Swift song you may not have heard yet. On Nov. 4, the “Anti-Hero” singer shared an Instagram video letting fans know that the Target version of her Midnights album features an exclusive bonus track. The song is called “Hits Different.” Now before you listen to it, be sure to grab some tissues because the song is all about drinking the pain away after getting your heart broken.

Swift made fans aware of her secret Midnights song by posting an Instagram video of her lip-syncing to some of its lyrics. “Hits Different really hits different, plus it’s got one of my fav bridges 😆,” Swift captioned the clip. “It’s only available on the Target cd so feel free to scamper over to the nearest store!”

According to Genius, “Hits Different” begins with Swift imagining her ex with someone else. “I washed my hands of us at the club/ You made a mess of me/ I pictured you with other girls in love, then threw up on the street,” she sings during the first verse. “Like waiting for a bus that never shows/ You just start walkin' on.”

Swift then reflects on being reminded of her ex when she goes to bars where they’re always playing their love song. In the chorus, she also calls her latest heartbreak the most painful one she’s ever experienced. “Movin' on was always easy for me to do / It hits different / It hits different 'cause it's you,” she sings.

In the second verse, she gets even more honest. Swift says she was used to her breakups feeling as freeing as summer, but this time, well, it’s different. “Now the sun burns my heart and the sand hurts my feelings and I never don't cry at the bar,” she sings. “Yeah, my sadness is contagious / I slur your name 'til someone puts me in a car/ I stopped receiving invitations.”

Swift continues to mourn over her ex during her song’s bridge. “I find the artifacts, cried over a hat / Cursed the space that I needed / I trace the evidence, make it make some sense / Why the wound is still bleedin'?” she sings. “You were the one that I loved/ Don't need another metaphor, it's simple enough.”

During the third verse, Swift says there’s someone at her door, and she can’t help but hope it’s her ex because she’s not ready to say goodbye. “I heard your key turn in the door down the hallway/ Is that your key in the door?/ Is it okay? Is it you?” she sings. “Or have they come to take me away? To take me away.”

“Hits Different” is one emotional breakup song perfect for anyone in need of some sonic comfort. So, come to think of it, if you’re heading to buy the Target edition of Midnights after a recent breakup, hop over to the ice cream aisle. Get yourself a pint. You deserve it.

Read the full lyrics to “Hits Different” below via Genius.

Verse 1

I washed my hands of us at the club

You made a mess of me

I pictured you with other girls in love

Then threw up on the street

Like waiting for a bus that never shows

You just start walkin' on

They say that if it's right, you know

Each bar plays our song

Nothing has ever felt so wrong

Chorus

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different

It hits different 'cause it's you

Post-Chorus

('Cause it's you)

Verse 2

I used to switch out these Kens, I'd just ghost

Rip the band-aid off and skip town likе an asshole outlaw

Freedom felt like summеr then on the coast

Now the sun burns my heart and the sand hurts my feelings

And I never don't cry (And I never don't cry) at the bar

Yeah, my sadness is contagious (My sadness is contagious)

I slur your name 'til someone puts me in a car

I stopped receiving invitations

Chorus

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different

It hits different 'cause it's you

Post-Chorus

('Cause it's you)

Bridge

I find the artifacts, cried over a hat

Cursed the space that I needed

I trace the evidence, make it make some sense

Why the wound is still bleedin'?

You were the one that I loved

Don't need another metaphor, it's simple enough

A wrinkle in time like the crease by your eyes

This is why they shouldn't kill off the main guy

Dreams of your hair and your stare and sense of belief

In the good in the world, you once believed in me

And I felt you and I held you for a while

Bet I could still melt your world

Argumentative, antithetical dream girl

Verse 3

I heard your key turn in the door down the hallway

Is that your key in the door?

Is it okay? Is it you?

Or have they come to take me away?

To take me away

Chorus

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

It hits different (It hits different)

It hits different this time

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different (It hits different)

It hits different 'cause it's you

Outro

Oh, my, love is a lie

Shit my friends say to get me by

'Cause it's you

Catastrophic blues

Movin' on was always easy for me to do

It hits different (Yeah)

It hits different 'cause it's you

Fans can also stream the song by purchasing the Target edition of Midnights.