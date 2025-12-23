The Easter eggs are Easter egg-ing. The final two episodes of Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era docuseries started streaming on Dec. 23, and the final scene dropped a major hint about a new album in the works.

“On October 3, 2025, Taylor released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl,” a title card read. “The biggest album of her career.” After a few moments, two more words appear: “To date.”

The moment was quick — and right before credits began to roll — so it was easy to miss, but it certainly seemed to tease new music (aka TS13) ahead.

Swift has been open about her commitment to her career. After The Life of a Showgirl’s release in October, she addressed fan rumors that her 12th album would be her last. (Fans thought she might quit music after getting engaged to Travis Kelce.) “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job,” she said during an Oct. 6 interview on BBC Radio 2. “Oh, I know they love to panic sometimes, but it’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Then, in December, she touched on the importance of fostering long-term success. “Career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in their relationships — how do you keep a good thing going?” she said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I think there are certain corners of our society that really love and look up to longevity,” Swift continued. “There’s also corners that are like, ‘Give someone else a turn. Can’t you just go away so we can talk about how good you were?’”

Swift, however, has no interest in appeasing those critics. When it comes to the prospect of disappearing or retiring, she had a simple explanation for why it was out of the question: “I don’t want to."