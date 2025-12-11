Long Live, indeed. Taylor Swift has a candid response for haters who think she’s doing too much. During a Dec. 10 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Swift promoted her new Eras Tour docuseries, The End of an Era, which is premiering on Disney+ on Dec. 12. Throughout the interview, Swift also opened up about critics who want her to “go away” — and why she isn’t interested in stopping her prolific career to make them happy.

As Swift continues to build on her decades-long legacy in the music industry, she is focused on the concept of “longevity.” She told Colbert, “Career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in their relationships — how do you keep a good thing going?”

Over the course of her 19 years in the spotlight, Swift has put out plenty of music — including 12 successful original albums and four re-recordings — and she acknowledged that some people would prefer to see less of her. “I think there are certain corners of our society that really love and look up to longevity,” Swift added. “There’s also corners that are like, ‘Give someone else a turn. Can’t you just go away so we can talk about how good you were?’”

But Swift had a straightforward response to those critics: “I don’t want to."

The Life of a Showgirl singer also shared the names of some people she turns to for advice when the ups and downs of fame get to her. “I try really hard not to do the like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no one who can relate to what I’m going through.’ Like nobody wants to hear that, I don’t want to hear that,” she said.

Apparently, she relies on people like Max Martin, Stevie Knicks, and (of course) Travis Kelce in those moments. For the latter, she added, “I can talk to him about any of this.”

Swift gave her fiancé some other compliments during her interview with Colbert. “Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back,” she said, "both of those things could have just never arrived in my life. And I’m so grateful."