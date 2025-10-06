Taylor Swift’s Response To Rumors She Will Quit Music Is Firm

Despite the online chatter, Taylor Swift is not ditching The Life of a Showgirl any time soon. During an Oct. 6 interview on BBC Radio 2, Swift was asked about the rumors that she will quit music after getting married — and she was not happy about the fan theory.

“Don’t tell me this is your last album?” interviewer Scott Mills asked Swift. The “Fate of Ophelia” singer seemed surprised by the question. “What? No,” she responded.

Mills explained that the speculation had to do with her August engagement to Travis Kelce. “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married, and then she’s going to have children and [Showgirl is going to be her last album],’” he said.

Swift was quick to shut down those rumors, calling them “shockingly offensive.” According to her, there’s plenty of more music in her future. “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job,” she told Mills, who explained that fans were “just panicking” over the thought. “Oh, I know they love to panic sometimes, but it's like I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music,” she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce/IG/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Swift added, “That’s the coolest thing about Travis; he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects. There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’”

According to the Eras Tour singer, they connect over their shared ambitions. "We both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums,” she said. ‘We both do three and a half hour shows to entertain people. When I'm in those stadiums, it's a dressing room, but when he's in those exact same stadiums, it's a locker room.”

"For him, it's practice. For me, it's rehearsal. For him, it's a game. For me, it's a show. We just call them different things. It's a very similar thing. We both have teams,” she said. “And we're both competitive, like in fun ways, not in ways that eat away at us, but just like we just love it.”