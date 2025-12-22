Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande still seem to be making sweet music together, despite those pesky split rumors. Slater was on hand to support his girlfriend when she hosted Saturday Night Live on Dec. 20. Although he kept his presence in his partner’s dressing room pretty low-key, Grande’s friends shared a couple photos of Slater celebrating Grande’s big night with her.

As Grande showed in her Instagram photo dump from her SNL experience, the pop star filled her dressing room with close friends. However, Slater was notably absent from all the pics Grande posted. That didn’t mean he wasn’t there, though. Grande’s longtime bestie and Victorious co-star Liz Gillies also shared some shots from backstage, which confirmed Slater was on hand to support Grande.

Slater can be clearly seen sitting on Grande’s dressing room couch in one pic. And although his face is obscured in another, his outfit and hair make it pretty clear that he shared a champagne toast with Grande after her hosting gig. Cheers to the happy couple!

The photos prove that there isn’t any friction between the two Wicked co-stars, despite speculation throughout this year that they had ended their relationship. The gossip came from Grande and Slater distancing themselves from one another while promoting Wicked: For Good, and noticeably cutting back a lot on any social media posts featuring one another.

Onlookers have been on extra high-alert recently, with increased speculation that Slater and Grande may have been waiting until after the Nov. 21 release of Wicked: For Good to publicly break up. However, the actors have been dropping subtle signs that they are still together. And Slater’s inclusion in Grande’s tight-knit group of Saturday Night Live supporters is all the proof fans should need to confirm that they’re still in a magical bubble, even after Wicked has ended.