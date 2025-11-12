Ariana Grande posted an Instagram with Ethan Slater amid breakup rumors.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been facing breakup rumors since March. After they attended the Oscars together earlier that month, the duo took some noticeable distance from each other — especially in comparison to their near-constant interactions during the press tour for Wicked: Part 1. Online, fans started speculating that the duo split up. However, Grande’s Instagram post from the London premiere of Wicked: For Good seems to put those rumors to bed.

On Nov. 11, the actor shared plenty of photos from the premiere, captioning the post, “♡ 🫧 thank you, London 🩰 ♡.” The carousel included several pics of her Wicked castmates — including Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, as well as a shot with Slater. In the polaroid picture, Grande posed with Slater and Danny Skinner, his co-star from SpongeBob SquarePants Musical: Live on Stage! Grande stood between the two of them, with her arms wrapped around both. The pose was a drastic change from the red carpet photos from the Nov. 10 premiere, in which Grande and Slater stayed far away from each other, further perpetuating split speculation.

Of course, one group photo does not mean the couple is still in their honeymoon phase, but sources claimed that they are, in fact, still going strong.

According to TMZ, the couple is “still absolutely together romantically,” despite the breakup rumors. Sources told the outlet that “everything’s great between them” and that they “always make time for each other,” regardless of their packed schedules. Plus, eyewitnesses at the London premiere claimed that the duo was holding hands and sharing some PDA at the event.

This isn’t the first time that Slater and Grande have used social media to subtly address breakup rumors. In September, Slater shared Instagram stories to celebrate Grande’s wins at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, despite speculation that they had split. At the time, he reposted her VMAs acceptance speech on his own page, writing the names of the categories she won — “Video of the Year” and “Best Pop” — in all-caps.