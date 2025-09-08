Ethan Slater Subtly Shoots Back At Ariana Grande Breakup Rumors

Let us be glad. Let us be grateful. Let us rejoicify... because it looks like those nasty rumors that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had quietly ended things may be wrong. Throughout the middle of 2025, Grande and Slater had been noticeably distant, no longer getting spotted together or even interacting with one another on social media as much as they had been. And although Slater did not join Grande at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, he still made it clear that he supported her big wins at the ceremony.

Shortly after Grande won two of the biggest prizes of the night, Slater reposted her final acceptance speech to his Instagram stories, emphasizing his pride in Grande by writing the names of the categories she won: “Video of the Year” and “Best Pop.”

The social media activity seems to indicate that Slater and Grande are still together, even though rumors have arisen to the contrary. The couple’s last public outing was back in March when they attended the Oscars together. Before that, they were constantly seen together, which was partly due to the fact that they were both on a high-profile press tour for their movie Wicked. Back in the spring, speculation had become viral that Grande and Slater split up after their Oscars date, and it only grew as they stopped being seen together. However, Slater’s latest post could be a sign that they just wanted to enjoy a bit more quiet after having to be so public when Wicked was premiering.

If Grande and Slater are indeed still an item, then it will likely become more obvious again pretty soon, since their sequel Wicked: For Good is about to fly into theaters on Nov. 21. If the press tour for this second act is even a fraction of how massive the first one was, then expect to be seeing a lot more of the co-stars in the near future.