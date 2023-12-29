If you’ve been feeling the mental fog of the holiday season slowly starting to fade away, it’s most likely because the clock is running out on 2023, as well as the year’s last Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius.

Though the planet of thought, concept, and communication didn’t initially begin backpedaling through the outspoken mutable fire sign, it still brought plenty of revisions to how you broadcast your beliefs and amplify the truths that you confidently live by.

As Mercury reversed out of Capricorn and into Sagittarius, productive planning turned into taking spontaneous action. However, now that Mercury retrograde winter 2023 is ending, you’ll be feeling way more productive, so go ahead and finish those 2024 vision boards.

When Will The Last Mercury Retrograde Of 2023 End?

On Jan. 1, Mercury will station direct in Sagittarius, pressing play on the big dreams and expansive ideas you’ve been sitting on since Dec. 13. At first, Mercury began its retrograde journey in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn, but it stepped back into this spontaneous fire sign on Dec. 23, giving every zodiac sign another chance to reimagine the ways they dream and aspire in their lives.

As Mercury picks up speed, you’ll be able to move forward with these plans without too much resistance. By Jan. 13, the planet of communication will reenter methodical Capricorn, allowing you to restart any practical, long-term goals that were left unfinished in 2023.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by Mercury retrograde ending:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 20)

As the end of Mercury rx draws near, you’ll be thinking clearly about the current state of your beliefs and perspectives of the world around you.

You’ll feel more confident in your ability to speak your mind, which may inspire the people around you to ask you for advice. For you, understanding a concept fully before sharing it with others is imperative, and as Mercury stations direct, you’ll want to make sure that the knowledge you’re sharing with others is as accurate as possible.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

As Mercury stations direct on Jan. 1, you’ll gain a profound sense of awareness regarding your investments and financial obligations. Though you’re a creature of habit, you tend to take more risks when it comes to what you’re willing to invest your time, money, and energy into.

With Mercury no longer retrograde, you’ll be approaching your money matters from a place of optimism, rather than worry or concern.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

On Jan. 1, Mercury, your chart ruler, will station direct in Sagittarius, granting you a better understanding of the relationships you’re a part of. If it’s been difficult for you to communicate your thoughts and perspectives to your loved ones, you’ll soon be able to discuss anything that’s been on your mind without restraint.

With a renewed mindset, you’ll be looking at your love life through a new lens. Just try not to make too many big promises — sometimes, ideas need more time to actualize.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury stations direct in your 12th house on Jan. 1, bringing focus to your routines, habits, and daily practices. With your mind clear, implementing rituals that allow freedom and fluctuation in your life will be an easy feat.

As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, it’s important that you allow for ebb and flow in the regimens you engage in, and now, you’ll have a better idea of how to take care of yourself without it becoming too stagnant or mundane.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 23)

As 2024 begins, Mercury stationing direct in your fifth house of pleasure, creative pursuits, and love life offers plenty of newfound clarity.

This month, expressing yourself in a way that allows you to be authentic to who you are will be your main priority. You’ll want to experiment with any ideas that prioritize your personal joy and fulfillment, as well as surround yourself with people that inspire and uplift you.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

On Jan. 1, Mercury, your chart ruler, will station direct in your fourth house of home, family, and domestic affairs. You’ll have a better idea of what your big plans and objectives are for your household, motivating you to make some courageous changes.

Though you’re not typically spontaneous, your chart ruler moving through this free-spirited sign will prompt you to make some free-flowing adjustments to your private world that support your desire for liberation in your environment.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As 2024 begins, Mercury will station direct in your third house of thoughts and ideas, bringing bigger plans and concepts into sharp focus. With a clearer mind, pursuing any studies or interests you’ve wanted to know more about won’t be as much of a challenge.

Feel free to do plenty of research, and ask plenty of questions about whatever currently has your interest. With Mercury now direct, absorbing the information that enlightens you will be effortless.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Jan. 1, you’ll feel more certain about the plans you have for your money, assets, and personal resources. For you, keeping an open mind regarding how you invest your money is essential — and as Mercury retrograde ends, you’ll feel hopeful and optimistic about the future investments that are currently in the works.

Experiment with a new budget to make room for bigger and better things, or rid yourself of any items that have been weighing you down — you’ll feel lighter once you clear away the clutter.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

On Jan. 1, Mercury will finally station direct in your sign, prompting you to communicate your thoughts, perspectives, and ideas without holding back. You’ll have many plans and objectives in mind that you’ll want to get off your chest, making this a time to confidently advocate for what you believe in.

Mind you, you’ll be more prone to over-sharing, so really think about the information you choose to share with others. Though your honest approach is admirable, you may want to choose what you share (and who you share it with) wisely.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Jan. 1, you’ll have a better idea of the habits and practices that you want to rid yourself of behind closed doors. You do plenty of reflecting in private, and with a clearer mind, you’ll have a better idea of the tendencies that are supportive of your personal growth.

If you’ve been suffering from negative self talk, this will be a good time to face these voices. Allow yourself to process what’s been weighing on you — it’s a great way to free yourself from a mindset that’s no longer beneficial.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Jan. 1, you’ll have a clearer head regarding your friendships and alliances. As someone who prioritizes your community, you should surround yourself with people who inspire and enlighten you.

You’ll also be reminded how important it is to be in good company. You may also be giving a friend some uplifting advice, or inspiring the community you’re a part of with your optimistic perspective.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

As Mercury stations direct in your 10th house of career on New Year’s Day, you’ll gain clarity around your plans and aspirations for your vocation and professional endeavors. You’ll be able to see the what the future holds for you at work, allowing you to set your sights on the goals and accolades you want to achieve.

If you’ve been feeling uncertain about which direction you’re heading in professionally, you’ll feel more confident in the plans you’ve been thinking over — and you’ll be feeling eager to these intentions with coworkers or colleagues.