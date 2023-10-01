Your 12th House In Astrology Will Teach You To Reckon With Darkness

If you’re learning about your birth chart and only looking at the planets and signs, you’re missing arguably the most important piece of the puzzle. The 12 houses in astrology are a must if you’re really trying to get into the nitty-gritty. As the final house, the 12th is often overlooked, but it couldn’t be more essential for healing and knowing yourself to your deepest — and darkest — core.

The four major parts of astrology include the zodiac signs, planets, aspects, and houses, according to traditional Hellenistic astrologer Dalanah of the Moon Matters podcast. She describes the planet as the subject, the sign as the flavor, and the house as the place the energy is playing out. Aspects add further detail about how the planets are communicating with each other.

You want to apply each layer of information for a clear picture of what’s written in the stars for you. For instance, you could have your moon sign in Gemini within the 12th house. That means your emotions are felt and expressed with Gemini energy, and because it’s in the 12th house of the unseen realm, your emotional side could possibly be hard to access.

Astrologers ascribe the first six houses as the areas that deal directly with you, while the last shift over to describing “the other” and everything outside of your physical self. As the last house, the 12th is about as “other” as it gets. Here’s everything to know about this cryptic and mystical house, according to astrologers.

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

How Do You Know Your 12th House In Astrology?

To find out what’s going down in your most esoteric house, you’ll need a copy of your birth chart — which also means you’ll need your precise birth time. While a simple birthday will provide you with your planets and signs, calculating the houses requires the exact time and location. With the necessary birth info on hand, you can use any online birth chart calculator, like Astro-seek.com, to pull your chart.

Before you tell the site to work its magic, be sure you understand which housing system it’s using. There are different equations used to calculate the distribution of houses across the zodiac signs. Your first house will be in the same sign no matter which system you use, but the second house and onward could vary.

The one you use is up to personal preference, but the two most common are called Placidus and Whole Sign. Placidus is slightly more complicated and unpredictable, while Whole Sign is pretty easy on the eye and the brain. But both are technically accurate, so see what resonates with you. PSA: If you were born at a high latitude, your Placidus chart might not make a lot of sense at first — this is where things can get a little tangled.

What Is The 12th House In Astrology?

In Hellenistic astrology, the 12th house has a pretty scary-sounding name. It’s the “house of bad spirit,” as it follows the 11th house of good spirit. It’s linked with imprisonment, entrapment, and torment. But don’t sweat — you’re not doomed if you have 12th house placements, though you may have a tendency toward escapism. Ultimately, learning about this place in your chart is like its own brand of therapy and can be quite healing.

“The traditional approach [to the 12th house] and the modern approach have some differences,” professional astrologer Taryn Bond tells Elite Daily. While traditionally it’s more focused on loss and isolation, the modern perspective is that the 12th is the house of the ego dissolving. “Both definitions do work together really well,” Bond says, “but I call it the ‘house of things we can’t describe or explain with words.’”

It represents things that don’t have a physical form and only exist within the mind, which is why it’s often called “the unseen realm.” Think dreams, where you go when you meditate, dissociation, and escapism. “It’s the realm of the mystic, the subconscious mind, and the place where things get trapped or transcend to higher realms,” Bond explains. Any repetitive, nagging, mean thoughts about yourself? That’s the 12th house talking.

As the last of the houses, the 12th also represents endings, old age, and your relationship with death. “There’s always a component of loss and finality in the 12th house,” notes Bond. She distinguishes this from the death of the eighth house, which is always followed by a rebirth. “The 12th house has no rebirth,” she says. “The 12th house is the end.”

“It is probably the most difficult house,” Dalanah tells Elite Daily. “This is the house of enemies, self-undoing, sickness, loss, seclusion, and incarceration,” she continues, adding, “it’s the house of acting against your own interests and your mental undoing.” Its opposite house is the sixth, which rules over physical afflictions, while the 12th is the house of mental ailments. “It’s unseen suffering,” Dalanah notes.

Intimidating? Yes. Useless? Absolutely not. When you study your 12th house, you’re opening the floodgates to your shadows — the darkest parts of you that hide beneath the surface. Digging into the happenings here can help you dredge up your personal cosmic code for dealing with things like anxiety, depression, and any sort of psychological anguish (not that it should ever be a substitute for getting any professional help you need). “You can learn a lot about your inner world through the 12th house and what mentally unravels you,” Dalanah offers.

When you’re looking at your natal chart, note the zodiac sign, aspects, and any planets present in your 12th house for details on your mental triggers as well as natural coping mechanisms. For example, when a Virgo 12th house person feels mental suffering, they may clean their entire house as a way to cope. An attempt to create order and control in their physical world can, however, become an overcompensation for turmoil in their mental world.

If you have planets in your 12th house, they can represent things you can’t see about yourself, provide specifics on the nature of your demons, and offer insight into how you might deal with them. Dalanah offers Mars as an example: “You can use it to root around in your subconscious, do shadow work to learn who you are, and cut away (as Mars likes to do) parts of you that no longer serve you,” she explains.

For more clues, Dalanah says to check out the ruler of your 12th house and where that’s placed. Virgo’s ruling planet is Mercury, and let’s say you have Mercury in your 10th house. You could be especially sensitive or stressed out when it comes to your work and responsibilities. “You put a lot of pressure on yourself to achieve things, get things done, and meet deadlines,” Dalanah says. When these thoughts start to take over, the 12th house reflex comes out.

So, how do you cope with these triggers without tipping into avoidance? “Use the sign’s innate strength instead of its innate weakness in the situation,” offers Dalanah. For Virgo, she continues, “instead of incessantly cleaning and trying to organize your world, use your analytical ability to stop and look at the problem from an objective standpoint, pick it apart, and get to the root of it.”

pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images

Which Sign Rules The 12th House?

In some practices of astrology, the houses are said to have married energies with their corresponding sign in zodiac order. This method is customary for many modern branches as well as Vedic, an ancient Hindu spiritual system. Following this approach, the 12th sign, Pisces, would be an energetic match with the 12th house.

Both the sign and the house can be characterized — at least in part — by dreams, the subconscious, and escapism. Both are the deep waters of the psyche that don’t have a stake in physical reality. According to Camila R. Quintero, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and professional Vedic astrologer, each sign and respective house represent one of the four Hindu goals of life, based on its element. “The last part is spiritual liberation, which is Moksha,” she previously told Elite Daily. “How do we reach that? Water. Emotions — deep emotions.” Moksha is represented by the water signs and their paired houses: Cancer and the fourth house, Scorpio and the eighth house, and Pisces and the 12th house. The latter, she says, “deals with the ultimate liberation of our soul.”

Transits To The 12th House

Transits describe how the current movement of planets is affecting your natal chart. When a planet moves through your 12th house, you can expect some activity in related areas of your life. You’ll want to look for any planet that’s passing through the corresponding sign, then apply the meaning of that planet to this house’s themes. You can also keep an eye out for planets aspecting your 12th house for more clues on what to expect.

There are a lot of different ways you could interpret a 12th house transit. It could be a time of soul searching and deep healing, or a darker period of mental isolation. It could describe the way your hidden world is impacting your physical reality. If you experience a hard aspect to the 12th house, like a square, “it could be that somebody finds out a secret you don’t want them to know,” Bond offers. Or this type of transit may indicate an ending. “Maybe there’s a job that a person has a hard time leaving, and then they lose it, but it ends up being a good thing,” Bond adds.

There’s no sugar-coating it — the 12th house is a hefty one. It’s almost like your final challenge as you move through life and strive toward spiritual liberation. Facing the darkest parts of yourself is a critical part of psychological healing, but when those parts are actively hiding from you, the challenge is tenfold. Your 12th house equips you with a map and a flashlight to help you navigate it.

Experts:

Taryn Bond, professional tropical astrologer practicing synthesis of evolutionary, modern, traditional, and intuitive techniques rooted in a humanistic, soul-based astrological approach

Dalanah, professional Hellenistic astrologer and host of Moon Matters astrology podcast

Camila R. Quintero, LCSW, licensed psychotherapist and professional Vedic astrologer