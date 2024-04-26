After last month’s Mercury retrograde and eclipses, May’s horoscopes are bringing some much-needed sweetness back into the astrological mix. The sun will meander through stable, lovable earth sign Taurus, tethering you to a soft groundedness you haven’t felt for quite a while.

A select few days this month will feel ~extra Taurus-y~ with as many as five planetary bodies kicking back in the sign all at once. Themes of money, security, love, beauty, and material possessions will be highlighted throughout the month.

If not for the energy of the chillest sign in the zodiac, get pumped for the luckiest day of the year, according to astrology, along with plenty of other exciting transits:

The Most Important Astrological Dates In May 2024

May 2: Pluto retrograde

May 7: Taurus new moon

May 15: Mercury enters Taurus

May 18: Jupiter cazimi, Mars conjunct North Node

May 20: Gemini season begins

May 23: Sagittarius full moon, Venus enters Gemini

May 25: Jupiter enters Gemini

The Astrological Overview Of May 2024 Feels Hopeful

To address the elephant in the room, yes, the month starts off with Pluto going retrograde on May 2. The energy, however, will be more cumulatively felt over the five months it’s retrograde rather than an immediate punch in the face like an eclipse.

It’s time to go into the depths of your psyche and excavate what is not serving your growth and holding you back from reaching your highest potential.

From May through October, Pluto will prompt you to examine your shadow side and implement changes for a more empowered future. “It’s time to go into the depths of your psyche and excavate what is not serving your growth and holding you back from reaching your highest potential. Themes of transformation, rebirth, and what needs to metaphorically die in order to clear your path may come up during this transit that lasts until Oct. 10,” astrologer Stefanie Caponi tells Elite Daily. “Remember, Pluto only removes what is in the way of you standing fully in your power.”

On May 7, the moon will join the sun, Venus, Jupiter, and Uranus in Taurus. The Taurus new moon is prime time for planting financial seeds or starting anything of tangible substance. As a fixed earth sign, Taurus is grounded in the physical, reality, and practical matters — in other words, this is the time to get your shiz together.

Mercury will join the party on May 15 when the planet enters the sign of the Bull. You’ll feel even more inclined to come back down to earth and think more thoroughly before speaking. You may be more stubborn than usual and have a lower tolerance for being rushed. Common sense and directness will govern the way you think and communicate.

Treat yourself to something special, sleep a little later, and do something outside your comfort zone.

May 18 will have us all basking in positivity and possibility as Jupiter forms a conjunction with the sun, otherwise known as the Jupiter cazimi. “The planet of abundance and expansion will meet up with the sun in sensual earth sign Taurus, shining its luscious Venusian energy on all,” says Caponi. “Known as the luckiest day of the year, treat yourself to something special, sleep a little later, and do something outside your comfort zone. Fortune favors the bold, especially with risk-taking Mars in Aries meeting up with the North Node.”

The slow and methodical energy will give way to something much more breezy, curious, and playful as the sun moves into Gemini on May 20. Let the goofiness out and don’t take yourself too seriously. This is the time to explore ask questions, share ideas, and try whatever new endeavor lights up your mind, however fleeting it may be.

On the 23rd, the Sagittarius full moon will have everyone reflecting and contemplating greater horizons. As full moons are about illuminating and Sag energy is everything spontaneous, there may a surprise that’s revealed around this lunation. The overall energy will be on the soft and joyful side with Venus moving into Gemini on the same day, interacting with the full moon alongside Jupiter.

You can expect a burst of inquisitive energy — you may want to interact more with both other people and the world at large.

Just a couple of days later, on the 25th, Jupiter will follow suit into the mutable air sign, casting a massive, yet benevolent, spotlight on all things communications, idea sharing, learning, and exploring. “Thanks to Venus and Jupiter entering Gemini, you can expect a burst of inquisitive energy — you may want to interact more with both other people and the world at large,” Astrid Bly, premier astrology expert with California Psychics, tells Elite Daily.

From this point until June 2025, it will feel like there’s just a hell of a lot going on, like your attention is being cast in multiple directions at all times. You may feel more restless, expressive, and busy during this period and things will seem to move quickly. Each time Jupiter changes signs, it marks the start of a new personal era, bringing growth and abundance in a specific area of your life.

“These transits will affect everyone significantly, but since Pluto retrograde is occurring in Aquarius, people with their sun, moon, or ascendant sign in Aquarius will feel this transformative influence the most,” Bly explains. “Likewise, the pile-up of planets occurring in Gemini toward the end of the month can have an especially strong impact on anyone with a prominent Gemini placement in their birth chart.”

Here’s everything May’s astrology is bringing to your sun and rising signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19)

The first half of May is all about the money, honey. You’re going to feel more grounded than what might come naturally. There’s something new brewing in how you make money and create stability. Thank your lucky stars because this is exactly the arena where you’ll have some major blessings come the Jupiter cazimi.

Toward the end of the month, your mind will start firing on all cylinders: new ideas will swarm and your curiosity will run rampant. You’ll want to explore and expand and may feel urged to plan a trip or enroll in a new class or activity. There’s a playful flirtiness in the air for you, but also a desire to rouse your brain with stimulating conversations.

As May comes to a close, your next chapter will begin: You’re likely to learn a new skill, gain recognition, and have amazing ideas. Be sure to work in time for rest to avoid burnout during your busy year ahead.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19-May 21)

As the main character of May, it only makes sense that you’ll be stepping forward with confidence this month. You’ll be speaking your mind and exploring a new sense of self-expression. It’ll be time to reinvent yourself: try a different hairstyle, experiment with your style, and allow your most authentic self to shine. You’re about to be blessed with some cosmic luck in these areas, so basically, your glow-up will be popping off. You’ll be well-received this month and feeling optimistic and self-assured.

Toward the end of May, you’re focused on the material aspects of life. The natural realist in you comes with things like finances and security on your mind. It may feel a bit intense as something that’s not serving you becomes illuminated for your review. Activity around investments, joint finances, inheritance, power dynamics, sex, and death and rebirth cycles are possible focal points.

At the end of the month, your next era will begin and it’s giving dollar signs — the year ahead will bring fortune to your finances and a focus on your food and sustenance.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 22)

May will be a good month for Gemini to take a breather and recharge the batteries. In the first half, you’ll feel more introspective mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. You may be hit with an epiphany or two from deep within your psyche, so pay attention to your dreams. May is very spiritually blessed for you and you’ll have support to kick bad habits, face deep-rooted fears, and feel strong psychic connections.

Things will lighten up in the second half and you’ll have that confident pep back in your step. You’ll likely clock some admirers because you’re looking and feeling hot as we enter your zodiac season. Romance will be a hot topic around this time and you’ll be charged to make a change in a relationship.

Coming out of the month, you’ll feel extra confident, optimistic, and enthusiastic and a positive can-do attitude will carry you through the next year of your life.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 20)

The first half of the month will feel quite hopeful and inspired for you, Cancer, and you’re probably going to be poking out of that shell and mingling with more different groups. There’s an overload of luck in networking, group activities, goal-setting, and humanitarian efforts heading your way. Make the most of it while you can, as the end of the month will 180 your social energy and bring you a bit back into yourself.

You’re going to start focusing more on your mental health, psyche, and spiritual connections come the second half of May. You’re likely going to have some balancing to do between your mental and physical health: something will emerge from your peripherals — a bad habit, perhaps — to be reevaluated for your overall well-being. Your work could take focus, while whatever you’re neglecting in your daily routines will become glaringly obvious and you’ll be inclined to do some cleaning and organizing.

By the end of the month, you will embark on a new year-long theme, and for you, the theme is spiritual protection, empathy, and subconscious matters. Your psychic abilities and dreams are about to be off the charts.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20-Aug. 21)

Your career is popping off this month, Leo. Your reputation will be sparkling and work will feel fulfilling and rewarding — a new beginning may emerge in this area. You’ll be thinking and speaking pragmatically and there’s fortune surrounding your professionalism. You’ll gain all the public recognition and might even feel a bit *famous*, which is only natural for Leo, right?

Toward the end of the month, you’ll be dipping your toes in more social and networking circles and feeling a connection to your community. You’ll be more innovative and inclined to share your thoughts, ideas, hopes, and wishes. A burst of creativity may strike around the full moon and you’ll have the urge to seek joy and romance and express your inner child with friends.

For you, Leo, your next year-long era starting at the end of May will continue with that community, networking, and socializing vibe. Your friends will bring major support to your long-term goals.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21-Sept. 22)

There will be a new adventurous spirit in the air in May for Virgo. You’ll want to get out and see the world, learn something new, and expand your personal philosophy. There will be a lucky streak heading your way regarding these endeavors and new opportunities for travel, education, and expansion are likely.

Toward the end of the month, you’ll be putting more energy and thought toward your career. Something will come to light or shift regarding your home and family before your next year-long era begins in the work and reputation sphere, so take a moment to consider how you balance the two. As you step into this next era, you’ll feel more aligned with your purpose and your career will be infused with abundance and good fortune.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 21)

The first half of May could feel a little intense — but not in a bad way. There’s going to be a lot of energy surrounding themes like shared finances, budgeting, investments, and inheritance, as well as impactful endings and beginnings, intimacy, and your dark side. This also happens to be where you’re going to be experiencing your most luck this month — and year, for that matter. You could be getting a major return on investment, forming a soul bond with a partner, or completely transforming into a new, better you.

Things get more social and explorative for you in the second half of the month. You could be faced with tough conversations around the full moon, or even sucked into some drama, but if anyone is equipped to handle it, it’s a Libra. The end of May will bring opportunities for travel, higher education, and new adventurous endeavors. You could be inclined to pack up your bags and move to a different country or learn a new language. This energy will stick with you for an entire year, so this is just a peek at what’s to come.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21-Nov. 22)

May is a cute month to be a Scorpio. Your one-on-one relationships will blossom and bring you the most luck. You could make a new fated connection or take an existing one to the next level. The end of the month could bring this connection to a new level of intimacy and togetherness. You might have some happenings with shared resources, money, or investments, or even enter a metamorphosis of the soul.

You may have a moment of comparing your possessions or finances with those of others as your focus is drawn to money and material stability for a spell. There could be something there brought to the forefront that’s not serving you and needs scrapping and reworking. The end of May will kickstart a year’s theme that brings attention and blessings to personal growth, power struggles, shared resources, investments, inheritance, deep investigations, psychological matters, and intimacy.

Dusan Stankovic/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

May will see you focusing on healthy routines like exercise, eating habits, organization, and work-life balance. Things could be going really well at your job this month, especially in the first few weeks. These are the areas you can expect your biggest stroke of luck as well: you could get a raise, a more favorable schedule, a positive change at work, or a boost in your physical health, for example.

The latter half of May is going to revolve around your personal relationships, whether that’s romantic, platonic, or professional. This is a harmonious period to spend time with a partner. Not going to lie, Sag, there are some big shifts that the last week of May is kicking off for you: the full moon will seemingly alter the course of your life path and identity — you’re evolving. What’s to follow is a year of bounty and concentrated energy on your relationships. It could be that you’ll have an abundant and successful business partnership or you might make new romantic commitments, be it a brand new relationship, an engagement, or a wedding.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19-Jan. 20)

May is a fun month for Capricorns. You’re going to be creative, joyful, passionate, and flirty. The first few weeks will have you leading with your heart and expressing yourself to the fullest. Your greatest luck will be found in these areas as well and could see you taking a passion project or creative hobby to the next level. You might be spending more time with children or simply allowing your inner child to come out and play.

Toward the end of the month, you’ll be diving more into your day-to-day responsibilities and routines. There’s a highlight around work, exercise, healthy eating, and your overall physical health, with the mental side of things taking the spotlight around the full moon. This could also be a time when secrets are revealed or you could be meeting and healing parts of yourself that are normally concealed. As you dive into your next era at the close of May, your work life and physical health will continue to hold your attention, and see blessings on blessings for the next year.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)

For the first half of May, you will be thinking more about your roots, home life, and family. You could take a particular interest in your ancestry, or embark on a home improvement journey. The luckiest day of the year will be affecting this area of life for you the most, so if you’ve been hoping to snag your dream home or improve your familial ties, the planets are coming in hot with support.

Your creative, joyful, and expressive side will ignite toward the second half of the month, and life will feel like a fun little party for a while. You’re likely to find yourself surrounded by a lot of people around this time and there might be a realization about your friend circles, networks, and possibly social media. The next year for you is going to revolve around those themes of joy, creativity, children, and expression — all beginning at the close of May.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20-March 20)

During the first few weeks of May, you might find yourself more chatty, curious, and active of the mind. You’re conversing well during this time and feeling more intellectual. Your greatest blessings of the month and entire year will center around your mind and communications with others, as well as your immediate surroundings like your neighborhood or siblings. Allow your curiosity to lead and be open with your thoughts to make the most of this lucky spell.

Your area of attention will contract a bit to your household and immediate family over the second half of May. You’ll be more introverted than at the start of the month, making it a good time to spend with your close family or doing some creative re-decorating for a more homey environment. Matters of your career will come to a head around the full moon and you’ll be pushed into the limelight for a minute while you’re called to responsibility and to balance home and career. The next chapter for you, Pisces, will continue highlighting and bringing boons into your private life, home, ancestry, roots, and family.

