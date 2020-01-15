In reference to dating, the word “chill” can be a little confusing. How many times have you heard someone say, “We’re just keeping things chill for now” or “I’m trying to seem chill so this person will like me”? Too often, people use “chill” to signify a relationship that lacks emotional investment — but that’s not what the word technically means. If you’re a fan of laid-back people, you’ll gravitate toward chill zodiac signs to date simply because they fit your vibe.

By definition, “chill” literally means relaxed and easy-going. Some people have a naturally mellow personality, and they don’t mind going with the flow in most instances. This doesn’t have to be synonymous with indifference toward their partner; you can be chill and still be super committed to the person you love. (OK, rant over, I promise!) If you like living in the moment, you might look for a partner who is cool as a cucumber and confident being themselves. Their natural self-assurance will draw you to each other in a heartbeat.

Here are the four chillest zodiac signs and what to expect when you fall for them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20)

Pisceans are extremely intuitive and empathetic. They love to make their partner feel important, but they don’t need to go all out to show their love for someone. A Pisces partner would be perfectly content to spend all day chilling on the couch watching reruns of Friends. This water sign is accustomed to adapting to change, and they don’t feel the need to abide by strict boundaries in a relationship. Instead, they’d prefer to let their connection with you grow on its own over time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

A Libra values harmony more than anything, so they’ll enjoy a partnership where both people feel free to be themselves. Libra is the sign of balance, and they’re hesitant to jump to conclusions without hearing other people’s opinions first — so they’ll rarely initiate a heated argument. Instead, your Libra partner will encourage and support your dreams, so long as you do the same for them. They’re also naturally social, so you can bring them to a party and they’ll be perfectly happy to make friends.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20)

A Taurean might as well have the word “chill” framed above the couch in their living room. They want nothing more than to just enjoy spending time with someone without any expectations. They don’t get worked up over petty drama, and they’re perfectly happy to indulge in simple pleasures like good food, wine, and deep conversation. Just be careful not to say something that might offend them — a Taurus is stubborn and will always argue back when they’re provoked.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An Aquarian is super independent, and their intellect is something they’re quite proud of. They keep an open mind about everything and will never be freaked out by a new idea. In fact, Aquarians aren’t fans of people they find overbearing or reluctant to change. If you’re dating an Aquarius, you’ll be impressed by your partner’s quick wit and flexibility in all areas of life. They’ll enjoy trying things with you (in the bedroom, in the kitchen, on vacation or otherwise) without ever judging your suggestions.

Not everyone is naturally chill, and that’s totally OK. But for those who are, these zodiac signs might just be your perfect match. No drama here — I can feel the laid-back vibes already.