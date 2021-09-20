Social, creative, and relationship-oriented, Libras are easily some of the most pleasant and likable people out there. While they’re always eager to initiate new connections and relationships, it’s a little more complicated when it comes to forming a bond with a Scorpio. This is a sign that’s all about control, privacy, and emotional security, and they tend to keep their cards pretty close to their chest. While Libras are excellent at getting people to open up, is there any way that Libra and Scorpio could get along well enough to become BFFs? Libra-Scorpio friendship compatibility depends on a few factors, but the main question is if a cardinal air sign can really connect with a fixed water sign. I mean, think about it — they are each ruled by two planets that couldn’t be more different: Libra is Venus-ruled, Scorpio is Mars-ruled. While this may serve as a potential reason why this union could work out, it could also be the same reason that it doesn’t.

This relationship is definitely a complicated one, to say the least. Libras love socializing, so they tend to ask a lot of questions (it’s an air sign thing). They’re genuinely interested in forming a bond. Scorpios, on the other hand, are extremely guarded at first, so the questions that Libras ask may prompt Scorpios to feel a bit defensive. If these two signs can get past this initial stage, they may just have a chance. There are a few other things to consider about this friendship, though, so let’s unpack them:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

1. Water Signs And Air Signs Don’t Exactly Mix

Scorpio, which is sensitive, protective, and private, is as “water sign” as it gets. Libra, on the other hand, is the typical air sign. They love lighthearted conversation and being surrounded by new, interesting people. Scorpio doesn’t find the surface-level connections Libras are easily able to make with others the most appealing, and this can oftentimes cause issues in their friendship. Scorpios love to talk about in-depth, intense topics, which may be a little heavy for a Libra. Scorpio may see Libra as too superficial, while Libra may see Scorpio as too intense. With huge differences in communicative styles and overall interests, this relationship may not get very far unless they both learn how to meet in the middle.

2. Libra Is A Cardinal Sign While Scorpio Is A Fixed Sign

Libras are excellent at initiation, which is one of the reasons why it’s so easy for them to make friends. They’re not afraid to strike up a conversation with a stranger. Meanwhile, Scorpios are as fixed as it gets; they’re extremely stuck in their ways, and don’t plan on adapting for anyone anytime soon. With this stark difference in modality, it may be difficult for these two to see eye to eye. It’s important for Libra to understand that building a long-term, deep bond with someone takes time — and Scorpio is in it for the long haul, which is why it takes them longer to open up. They’re not the most vulnerable people at first, but once they decide to trust you, they’ll stick with you for life. Scorpio must learn to not push people away when they try to get to know them. After all, not everyone has bad intentions.

3. Scorpio Is Extremely Ambitious While Libra Takes A More Passive Approach

These two also tend to tackle their goals in a very different way. Scorpio is ruled by Mars, which means their determination is like no other. Once they set their mind to a goal, they’ll achieve it, no matter how long it takes. Libra, however, is Venus-ruled, so they’re oftentimes motivated by other people. In this friendship, Scorpio could easily motivate Libra to go after what they want, but Libra may sometimes feel like Scorpio is pushing them too hard. It’s important for these two to understand that they approach ambition in a very different way in order for this friendship to succeed.

4. These Two Signs May Have A Difficult Time Meeting In The Middle

Considering how different these two signs are, a friendship may be a little tricky at times. Scorpio must get past their protective nature while Libra will need to realize that fostering in-depth relationships are better than being liked by everyone. Once they’re able to work through these differences, this duo could be unstoppable — but they may have a few obstacles in their way before they get there.