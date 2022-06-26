Cancer season is here, so if you’ve been in your feelings more than usual, you can blame it on the cosmos. With the summer solstice now in the rearview, the summer festivities can officially begin — and by summer festivities, I mostly mean catering to your emotions, spending time with people who make you feel safe, and trusting your gut instincts. Your June 27, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about putting your needs first, and while it may ruffle some feathers, it’s important that you know how you feel before you can make any major moves or decisions. Allow your emotions this week to serve as your compass; if something doesn’t feel right, it’s OK to wait it out until things feel safe. Don’t allow anyone else’s sense of urgency to push you into making any decisions you’re not completely comfortable with, especially as the astrology of the second half of the week looms overhead.

To start things off, the new moon in Cancer on June 28 will bring new beginnings pertaining to what brings you comfort, emotional security, and protection. What you embark on now will be fueled by your deep instinctive needs. What do you need in order to feel “at home”? Since the moon’s strongly supported in this sign, it’s a great time to set intentions around a desire to feel nurtured and supported. Since this lunation will square Jupiter in Aries, it will likely be a period where you’re more prone to extremes and impulsive decision making, so be mindful of overindulging now. While your wants and desires may seem incredibly urgent, use this lunation to tap into the root cause of your needs now. You may realize that some of the things you want aren’t actually a necessity. Less may actually be more.

On July 1, Mars in Aries will square Pluto in Capricorn, bringing tensions around action and assertion to the surface. This may be a time where the need for power and control is emphasized and since Mars is strongly dignified in Aries, there will be a strong desire to win, no matter what it takes. You may find yourself going up against people or systems of power today, but be mindful of making any extreme or impulsive decisions before thinking them through. Since Aries is a cardinal fire sign, it tends to be pretty impatient, so be sure that before you get in the ring, the battle is actually worth having. The decisions you make now are certain to make waves, so be sure to choose wisely.

Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Aries June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a busy week for you, Aries, particularly on July 1, as your chart ruler, Mars, squares up with Pluto in Capricorn. On this day, you’ll be inclined to make some sudden decisions when it comes to self-expression and identity, but expect some pushback from your career or public image. You tend to enjoy the structures that your professional life offers you, but this week you’re feeling eager to make some abrupt changes. How can you infuse more of your independence into the work that you’re doing? Just remember to think before you react today, because the extreme behavior this transit might cause can potentially lead to some consequences.

Taurus June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On June 28, the sun and moon will conjoin in the nurturing, emotionally charged sign of Cancer, bringing fresh new beginnings to your third house of communication, thoughts, and ideas. It’s a great time to connect with others through your vulnerability, so don’t hesitate to talk about your feelings now. As an earth sign, you’re someone who likes to find deep meaning in everything you embark on, and during this new moon, you’ll be inclined to allow your feelings to guide you into new endeavors. Whether you pick up a new book or start listening to a new podcast, your comfort and need for security is leading you to learn new things about the world around you.

Gemini June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the sun and moon link up in your second house of money and resources this week on June 28, you can expect to embark on a new beginning regarding your finances now. How are you using your possessions to establish comfort and security? As a mutable air sign, you don’t always prioritize your emotional needs, which is why this lunation is the perfect time to consider how you’re utilizing your resources as a way to make your life run smoother. Whether you’re called to ask for a raise as a way to support a better lifestyle, or securing a purchase that’ll allow you to nurture yourself better, this new moon is an excellent time to put your needs first.

Cancer June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week’s astrology is impacting you the most, Cancer, as your chart ruler, the moon, links up with the sun in your first house of self on June 28. This new moon is an invitation for you to embark on a powerful new beginning pertaining to your sense of self and identity. How are you prioritizing your own needs? As the nurturer of the zodiac, it’s important that you don’t allow your needs to come second to other people’s, and this lunation is the perfect time to re-adjust your priorities. Take this time for yourself, you’ve earned it.

Leo June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

The new moon in Cancer this week is illuminating your behind-the-scenes habits, Leo, and while you may typically find it pretty easy to overlook your emotional needs, this lunation is asking that you shift your focus to your inner world. How do you care for yourself behind that confident, vibrant exterior? The more you neglect your needs behind closed doors, the more difficult it will become to step into the limelight as the fullest version of yourself, so be sure to use this lunation as a time to bless yourself with some TLC.

Virgo June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your friendships and alliances are a priority this week, Virgo, as the sun and moon join forces in your 11th house on June 28. You’re oftentimes referred to as the mom friends amongst your peers, and for good reason; you’re the one that everyone knows they can rely on. On this day, you may be called on to provide emotional support for someone else, but that doesn’t mean that you own needs have to come second. While the demands of others may be present, be sure to still cater to yourself and your own desires now. Ignoring your emotions will only lead to resentment in the long run.

Libra June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your romantic relationships and partnerships have been action-packed as of late, and that’s certain to come to a head on July 1, as Mars in your seventh house squares Pluto in your fourth house of home and family. This may be a time where your romantic partnerships are more inclined to clash with your private world, and as the mediator of the zodiac, this is certain to feel uncomfortable. While you can’t control how other people express their anger, you can choose how you’d like to respond, so don’t hesitate to draw those boundaries, sis.

Scorpio June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Mars, squaring off with Pluto in your third house of communication on July 1 is certain to bring your daily routines and habits to a boiling point this week, and while your schedule may be on the fritz, it’ll be important not to burn yourself out. You have a tendency to consistently look for ways to be productive, but trust me, you’ve been crushing it as of late. Don’t allow the need for more control to push you to the point of exhaustion this week, Scorpio, know when to rest and give your body time to recharge.

Sagittarius June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ve been having plenty of fun as Mars has transited your fifth house of creative expression and pleasure, but on July 1, your desire to actively pursue enjoyment may clash with your finances and resources. As a fire sign, you tend to be a bit impulsive, but be sure not to make any hasty decisions this week that you may have to pay for later. As much as I hate to be the party pooper, it may be best if you find a way to enjoy yourself in moderation now, but don’t worry, that doesn’t mean your fun has to be entirely compromised. Balance is key.

Capricorn June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your romantic relationships are a priority right now, Capricorn, and as the new moon in Cancer illuminates your seventh house of relationships, you’ll be called to consider how you’re being nurtured and cared for by your connections. As someone who tends to express themselves in a more reserved manner, it’s essential that you have people in your circle who can instinctively pick up on your needs, because you’re not always the quickest to express them. This new moon is an opportunity for you to open up to the people you feel safest around, so don’t hesitate to show off your softer side.

Aquarius June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On June 28, the new moon in Cancer will bring beginnings to your sixth house of work, routines, and health, asking that you consider how your daily life caters to your emotions. As an air sign, you tend to perceive things through an intellectual lens, but now is the time to lean into your intuitive needs and desires. How have your habits been supporting you? It’s a great time to revise your schedule as a way to make room for the ebbs and flows of your daily life. You don’t always benefit from a rigid schedule, and that’s OK.

Pisces June 27, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 1, Mars will square off with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing up tension and power struggles between your personal money and resources and your friends and community. This week is a great time to evaluate your spending habits and make some adjustments if necessary. It’s not the best time to make any sudden purchases or loan anyone any money, because Mars and Pluto together tend to create volatile energy when together. Instead of diving headfirst into confrontation, it’s a good time to get your personal affairs in order. When Mars moves through the second house, it’s easy to go overboard when it comes to spending money.