Homesick's New Astrology Candles Flawlessly Capture The Way Each Sign Smells

As an astrologer, needless to say, I am star-obsessed, which means I absolutely swoon over every (authentic and actually good) zodiac-themed product out there. If you’re like me, then there’s nothing that satisfies you quite as much as an astro-product that totally encapsulates who you are, as if it was designed with you in mind. That’s why I’m so stoked that Homesick’s new Astrology Collection has been released, because all 12 candles ($34 each) capture each zodiac sign’s essence to a T.

You’re probably familiar with Homesick due to the brand’s signature candles that smell like the state you’re from or even your hometown. Being an LA native, I couldn’t wait to snag Homesick’s Los Angeles candle, which carries notes of ocean, desert, jasmine, and citrus. It instantly brings me back to walks through botanical gardens in the SoCal area, making me feel right at home. Whenever a hometown friend moves away, I always make sure to gift them this candle as a parting gift.

It’s safe to say that Homesick has done it again, because the Astrology Collection candles have exceeded my already high standards. After all, there’s already a sea of zodiac-themed products to choose from, but it’s rare that a company gets it right. Homesick’s Astrology Collection somehow manages to capture the way each zodiac sign smells as if they were totally obvious to begin with.

Courtesy of Homesick Candles

From celebrity astrologers to well-known scent consultants, so many incredible people came together to help bring these candles to life. The most prominent contributors are the AstroTwins, Tali and Ophira Edut, who happen to be some of the leading voices in the astrology world, so you know the collection ticks off the “authentic” checkbox.

With the holidays just around the corner, these candles would be the perfect gift for your astrology-loving friends. And don’t stop at just one, because remember, you probably have many different zodiac signs that happen to carry prominence in your birth chart. Why stop with just the candle for just your sun sign? You could snag the candle that represents your moon sign to light at night; your rising sign to light when you’re rising and shining for the day; and your Venus sign if you’re feeling fancy. You could literally form your own personal collection that represents your birth chart.

With Scorpio season inching closer and closer, I’m sure you’re already thinking about how this could be the perfect birthday gift for the Scorpio in your life. Just the description of the candle proves the collection is the real deal: “An enchanting mystic with unparalleled intuition who is equal parts lone wolf and loyal mate.” If those words don’t speak directly into a Scorpio’s soul, I don’t know what will.

The Scorpio candle’s top notes include the cooling scent of balsam and fir needle, taking you straight to a dark, mysterious forest where a Scorpio will thrive. It also includes notes of eucalyptus, musk, and patchouli, which furthers the magical aura this candle creates. Once you light this candle, you may even feel like you’re under a love spell and prepared to embrace transformation, which is what Scorpios do best.

If you’re wondering what your sign’s candle will most likely smell like, the four astrological elements may give you a clue. Fire signs have more dark and spicy notes like cinnamon, chili pepper, sage; earth signs have more, well, earthy aromas like balsam, cedar, and amber; air signs have more clean scents like cashmere musk, mineral springs, and coconut; and water signs have more watery qualities like water lilies, blue waves, and beach moss.

They’re all available on Homesick’s official website, so BRB while I add them all to my cart.