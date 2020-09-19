Halloween is creeping up real quick, so if you're planning at-home festivities, make sure you've got some boos on the menu (if you're 21 and up). A few Insta-worthy Halloween cocktails can really make your hangout go from just another party to a full-on monster mash kind of bash. Plus, every good witch needs a signature brew, so it's time to settle on yours.

Depending on the theme of your Halloween hang, there are a ton of cocktail recipes on YouTube and TikTok to choose from. For instance, a backyard movie or cozy night in to watch Halloween episodes with your roomies needs drinks inspired by classic Halloween films like Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus. If you want something to pass around a party, though, make a round of scary good Jell-O shots in cute mini mason jars. Adding a festive spin to go-to drinks like Negronis and martinis is also a great idea, along with making a boozy version of your favorite fall-time fave: a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

With cool beaker glasses and spooktacular eyeball garnishes, serve up some drinks that will make everyone want to snap a ton of pics before they start sipping. So, draw inspo from these 15 Halloween cocktails, or come up with some spooky variations of your own for wickedly delicious fun.

01 Candy Corn Cocktail YouTube Be inspired by your favorite Halloween candy when creating your cocktail menu. This video features four different Halloween drinks, but the candy corn cocktail, specifically, is way too good to pass on. Made with candy corn-infused vodka, it will not only taste like the orange, yellow, and white treat, but with whipped cream on top, it’ll look like one, too.

02 Boozy Butterbeer Punch Harry Potter fans will adore the boozy Butterbeer punch featured in this tutorial. It's like the adult version of the delicious sweet drink that's served at Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios. Serve some Harry Potter treats alongside your Butterbeer cocktail like fudge or TikTok’s viral cookies.

03 Hocus Pocus Potion The Sanderson sisters would totally approve of this Hocus Pocus-inspired cocktail. This Sanderson Sisters Slammer includes lime juice, orgeat, Midori, gin, and rum to make this potion-like drink. Yummly also has a three-ingredient witch cocktail that it bright green thanks to the Midori. Serve either of them in cute potion bottles ($18, Michaels) to look like the green elixir from the movie that they try to get Dani to drink.

04 Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Drinks YouTube If Beetlejuice is one of your favorite Halloween movies, you'll love this tutorial of drinks inspired by the film. The Beetlejuice shot is black and white, looks like his pinstripe suit, and is super easy to make. For something more colorful, there’s the Lydia drink that looks like her red wedding dress, and is made with lemon vodka, blood orange soda, lime juice, and grenadine. To round out your Halloween bar, mix up this Beetlejuice green cocktail with Midori.

05 Vampire Spicy Martini For a sweet and spicy cocktail, try this vampire martini. It has ingredients such as strawberries and jalapeños for a spooky blend that's both delicious and has a kick in every sip. This video will also show you how to decorate your glasses so they're ready for an Insta close-up. Add a red sugar rim as well to make everything look bloody good, like this vampire kiss cocktail.

06 Muddled Monster Mule Party all night long with this Monster Mule recipe. It gets its name from the Monster Energy drink, and is like a festive version of the Moscow Mule. Serve your cocktail in a pumpkin copper cup ($15, Etsy) to really fit the theme. If you love fall flavors, make a pumpkin Moscow Mule with cinnamon and ginger beer. Once you’re done mixing, dance the night away to the "Monster Mash" while sippin' your Monster Mules.

07 Witch's Brew Punch TikTok Serve a witch's brew punch in a bubbling cauldron for all your roomies to enjoy, like this fruity recipe from TikToker @drinkowithrico. Get a giant black cauldron ($65, Amazon) to pour your punch in, or serve it in cute witch wine glasses ($12, Etsy) that have punny sayings on them like, "Drink up witches." Then, throw some candy eyeballs on top of your punch, like this Witches Brew recipe.

08 Black Cat Negroni When it comes to Halloween cocktails, it's all about the spooky presentation. This Black Cat Negroni recipe is Halloween-inspired thanks to its dark color. If you’re watching Hocus Pocus, name this a Thackery Binx drink. To simply get the ominous shade, another way to do this is to make a classic Negroni with some food coloring.

09 Morgue-A-Rita With Eyeballs It's not a true happy hour without margaritas, so for your Halloween happy hour, you'll want to add these Morgue-a-Ritas to the menu. This spooky twist on a traditional margarita is right on theme with a black sea salt rim and lychee "eyeballs" floating on top. With some food coloring, you can also make this black margarita to fill out your bar menu.

10 Specimen Jar Cocktails YouTube These specimen jar Jell-O shots are extra adorbs. In mini mason jars, place your specimens made from Jell-O molds with your vodka cocktail mix. Throughout the night, you and your friends can grab little mini mason jar shots like you're Dr. Frankenstein in his lab.

11 Pumpkin Spice Martini It's PSL season, so of course you need a pumpkin spice-themed cocktail. This Pumpkin Pie Martini has pumpkin purée, Irish cream, coffee liqueur, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground clove for a taste you'll love a latte. Like this pumpkin pie cocktail, use crushed up ginger snap cookies for your Insta-worthy rim.

12 Love Potion #9 Mix up this spooky cocktail for Halloween date night with your partner. It may be a "love potion," but the dark red color has a very eerie feel. This drink is perfect for serving in some laboratory flasks ($28, Amazon) or with some dry ice like this Yummly love potion cocktail, so you and your SO can channel evil scientists.

14 Smokey Devil Margarita Paint the town red like Doja Cat with this Devils Margarita from TikToker @join_jules. This smokey marg is made with mezcal to give it a more sinister flavor, and garnished with devil horn peppers. With those picture-perfect details, you could make a devil-inspired cocktail from any spicy margarita recipe.

15 Drunken White Ghost A spooky spin on the White Russian cocktail is this Drunken Ghost from TikToker @liv.yah. It has just four ingredients — rum, vodka, coconut cream, and Sprite. Of course, you could just make a traditional White Russian and put it in some ghost glasses ($2, Michaels) for the same vibe.