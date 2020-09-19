Halloween is creeping up real quick, so if you're
planning at-home festivities, make sure you've got some boos on the menu (if you're 21 and up). A few Insta-worthy Halloween cocktails can really make your hangout go from just another party to a full-on monster mash kind of bash. Plus, every good witch needs a signature brew, so it's time to settle on yours.
Depending on the theme of your Halloween hang, there are a ton of cocktail recipes on YouTube and TikTok to choose from. For instance, a backyard movie or cozy night in to
watch Halloween episodes with your roomies needs drinks inspired by classic Halloween films like and Beetlejuice If you want something to pass around a party, though, make a round of scary good Jell-O shots in cute mini mason jars. Adding a Hocus Pocus. festive spin to go-to drinks like Negronis and martinis is also a great idea, along with making a boozy version of your favorite fall-time fave: a Pumpkin Spice Latte.
With cool beaker glasses and
spooktacular eyeball garnishes, serve up some drinks that will make everyone want to snap a ton of pics before they start sipping. So, draw inspo from these 15 Halloween cocktails, or come up with some spooky variations of your own for wickedly delicious fun.
Be inspired by your favorite Halloween candy when creating your cocktail menu. This
video features four different Halloween drinks, but the candy corn cocktail, specifically, is way too good to pass on. Made with candy corn-infused vodka, it will not only taste like the orange, yellow, and white treat, but with whipped cream on top, it’ll look like one, too.
The Sanderson sisters would totally approve of this
. This Sanderson Sisters Slammer includes lime juice, orgeat, Midori, gin, and rum to make this potion-like drink. Yummly also has a Hocus Pocus-inspired cocktail three-ingredient witch cocktail that it bright green thanks to the Midori. Serve either of them in cute potion bottles ($18, Michaels) to look like the green elixir from the movie that they try to get Dani to drink. 04 Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Drinks
If
Beetlejuice is one of your favorite Halloween movies, you'll love this tutorial of drinks inspired by the film. The Beetlejuice shot is black and white, looks like his pinstripe suit, and is super easy to make. For something more colorful, there’s the Lydia drink that looks like her red wedding dress, and is made with lemon vodka, blood orange soda, lime juice, and grenadine. To round out your Halloween bar, mix up this with Midori. Beetlejuice green cocktail
For a sweet and spicy cocktail, try this
vampire martini. It has ingredients such as strawberries and jalapeños for a spooky blend that's both delicious and has a kick in every sip. This video will also show you how to decorate your glasses so they're ready for an Insta close-up. Add a red sugar rim as well to make everything look bloody good, like this vampire kiss cocktail.
Party all night long with this
Monster Mule recipe. It gets its name from the Monster Energy drink, and is like a festive version of the Moscow Mule. Serve your cocktail in a pumpkin copper cup ($15, Etsy) to really fit the theme. If you love fall flavors, make a pumpkin Moscow Mule with cinnamon and ginger beer. Once you’re done mixing, dance the night away to the "Monster Mash" while sippin' your Monster Mules.
When it comes to Halloween cocktails, it's all about the spooky presentation. This
Black Cat Negroni recipe is Halloween-inspired thanks to its dark color. If you’re watching Hocus Pocus, name this a Thackery Binx drink. To simply get the ominous shade, another way to do this is to make a classic Negroni with some food coloring. 09
Morgue-A-Rita With Eyeballs
It's not a true happy hour without margaritas, so for your Halloween happy hour, you'll want to add these
Morgue-a-Ritas to the menu. This spooky twist on a traditional margarita is right on theme with a black sea salt rim and lychee "eyeballs" floating on top. With some food coloring, you can also make this black margarita to fill out your bar menu.
It's PSL season, so of course you need a
pumpkin spice-themed cocktail. This Pumpkin Pie Martini has pumpkin purée, Irish cream, coffee liqueur, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground clove for a taste you'll love a latte. Like this pumpkin pie cocktail, use crushed up ginger snap cookies for your Insta-worthy rim.
Paint the town red like Doja Cat with this
Devils Margarita from TikToker @join_jules. This smokey marg is made with mezcal to give it a more sinister flavor, and garnished with devil horn peppers. With those picture-perfect details, you could make a devil-inspired cocktail from any spicy margarita recipe.
A spooky spin on the White Russian cocktail is this
Drunken Ghost from TikToker @liv.yah. It has just four ingredients — rum, vodka, coconut cream, and Sprite. Of course, you could just make a traditional White Russian and put it in some ghost glasses ($2, Michaels) for the same vibe. Don't miss a thing
This article was originally published on
09.19.20