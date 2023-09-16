Hot girl summer is now in the rearview (and taking Venus and Mercury retrograde along with it, thank God). While the days ahead may be shorter and physically darker, your fall equinox 2023 horoscope centers a more peaceful mindset than you’ve experienced in recent months. Since the first day of autumn coincides with the start of partner- and pleasure-oriented Libra season, this time of year is all about prioritizing connections and reconnections. So, if Virgo season stressed you out, the start of a fresh new season promises to bring you back into alignment.

As a cardinal sign, Libra energy is responsible for initiating endeavors that involve socialization, creative collaborations, and building new relationships. It’s the perfect season for engaging with other people, especially now that Venus, the ruler of this sign, is finally direct. Since this season is all about joining forces with others, though, your independent pursuits may take a backseat. This is where those Libra scales would come in handy, because it’ll be important to maintain a healthy balance between prioritizing others and prioritizing yourself.

When Is The 2023 Fall Equinox?

This year, the fall season will officially begin on Sept. 23, at 12:51 a.m. EST. The fall equinox signifies the time of year when the days and nights experience an equal amount of daylight, symbolizing the start of the days slowly becoming shorter leading into the colder months.

This also signifies the sun’s shift into Libra, so every zodiac sign will be prioritizing enjoyment, artistry, and romantic connection for the next month. However, since Libra is considered the sign of the sun’s fall, where the sun loses dignity, you may find yourself overly consumed with being liked or accepted by other people. There’s an inclination to avoid conflict or confrontation during this season, which can prompt you to go out of your way to keep the peace. While this time is fortunate for smoothing things over in relationships, remember not to abandon your authenticity for the sake of keeping other people happy.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected by the 2023 fall equinox:

Marko Geber/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19)

You’ll be fully leaning into your relationships during the fall equinox, Aries, as the sun moves into your seventh house of romantic partnerships. This season encourages you to prioritize interdependence, which can go against your innate behavior. Although this may not be a time when you’re as occupied with your solo projects, it’s a beneficial period for deepening your dynamics with others. Feel free to spend your time socializing now, Aries. It’ll be nice to take a break from your independent pursuits.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20)

As the fall equinox unfolds, you’ll be seeking increased balance in your daily routines and habitual activities. As a fellow Venusian, harmony is everything, and this season is when prioritizing pleasant rituals will pay off the most. You may also feel inclined to prioritize your health and overall well-being in a way that satisfies and sustains you, making this a fortunate time to implement a new self-care practice.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21)

The fall equinox is an incredibly creative time for you, Gemini. As the sun shifts into your fifth house this month, your desire for pleasure, satisfaction, and enjoyment will be illuminated. It’s a fortunate time for engaging in activities that make you happy. Whether it’s a new romantic interest or a fun new hobby, you’ll be enjoying yourself all month long.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22)

On Sept. 23, the sun will shift into your fourth house, encouraging you to beautify your home and private world. During the fall equinox, you’ll be inclined to indulge in the pleasures of your domestic life, and nurture the connections you share behind closed doors. Feel free to retreat retreat into your shell now — you won’t be too interested in venturing out too much this month.

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22)

This month, the sun, your chart ruler, will be moving into Libra, illuminating your desire for connection via communication, shared ideas, and studying topics that stimulate your mind. This month, you’ll be actively taking in more information from your local environment, and engaging in stimulating and productive conversations. You won’t have to go too far to learn new things this month, Leo.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As the fall equinox unfolds, your primary focus will be on your money, possessions, and resources. You may be focusing more on how you can make more money, or capitalize off of the innate gifts and talents you’ve been given. You also may be more inclined to treat yourself this month, Virgo, so be sure to keep an eye on your spending — Libra energy tends to increase the desire to splurge.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23)

It’s your season, Libra, so naturally, you’ll be feeling yourself. As the sun travels through your first house, you’ll experience a surge in confidence as you begin to assert yourself more than usual. It’s a fortunate time for taking risks and putting yourself out there, especially when it comes to making new connections. Socializing has always been easy for you, but as the fall equinox unfolds, you’ll be attracting attention by simply honoring your authenticity.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll be retreating into your shell this month, Scorpio, as the fall equinox takes place. While you tend to be a private person, Libra season is a time of heightened withdrawal and introspection, which may cause you to feel even more antisocial than usual. Don’t worry, though — the time you’ll be spending getting to know yourself better will pay off, especially once your season comes around.

Cavan Images / Sashunita/Cavan/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

On Sept. 23, the sun will shift into your 11th house of friends and social groups, illuminating your desire for community, and collective support. You may find yourself participating in more group outings or projects this month, that encourage collaborations and cooperating with others. Whether you’re joining forces with an organization or spending more time in a group setting, you’ll be doing plenty of socializing this fall, Sagittarius.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This month, you’ll be focusing on your career and professional endeavors as the sun makes its way through your 10th house. This is a great time to showcase the work you’re proud of, or any accomplishments that you’d like to make known. They’re bound to be received well now, Capricorn, so don’t be shy — you deserve some credit for all of your achievements.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll be feeling incredibly adventurous this month, Aquarius, as the fall equinox unfolds. You’ll be eager to venture out into the world, and explore different perspectives, places, and studies. It’s an auspicious time to switch up your routines, and do something spontaneous. The world is your oyster this season, so feel free to indulge in different adventures.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20)

On Sept. 23, the sun will shift into your eighth house, illuminating your private matters, finances, and intimate connections with others. This month, you’ll be pulling the curtain back on some of the deeply personal sides of life. You may be setting boundaries in your relationships, or re-assessing your funds and resources. This month may be a more serious one for you, but by the end of it, you’ll be relieved you got some of your important affairs in order.