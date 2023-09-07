The cosmos were definitely working overtime this summer. This was the first time in years that there was a Mercury and Venus retrograde happening simultaneously, which should *never* be allowed to happen again. With so many unfinished tasks and distractions, it’s been tough to take advantage of the productive vibes of Virgo season. Usually, this is the time of year to get your affairs in order, but since Mercury’s been retrograde since Aug. 23, getting organized has been virtually impossible. However, as Mercury retrograde summer 2023 ends, every zodiac sign will be gaining some long-awaited clarity.

Over the last few weeks, Mercury has been reversing through the mutable earth sign of Virgo, the sign of its rulership. While Mercury normally functions incredibly well in the sign of its domicile and exaltation, the slow-moving nature of the communication planet has been making it difficult to think critically, solve problems, and brainstorm. Although retrogrades give you an opportunity to reevaluate the plans and ideas you currently have, they can also make it difficult to make any significant progress. However, as Mercury begins to pick up speed once again, each sign will be met with answers instead of questions.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect as Mercury stations direct on Sept. 15:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 20)

On Sept. 15, Mercury will station direct in your sixth house, offering some clarity to how you organize your habits, obligations, and duties. If your daily life has been feeling out of sorts in recent weeks, expect some clarity to finally arise as Mercury gains speed once again. If there’s any new regimens you’re interested in implementing, now is a good time to incorporate some useful routines into your world.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

As Mercury stations direct, you’ll experience some important aha moments around your current hobbies, interests, and passions. If you’ve been uncertain about how to indulge in life’s pleasures, you’ll have a better idea of how to enjoy yourself without confusion. As a Venus-ruled sign, you definitely should be prioritizing life’s joys, and as Mercury increases speed this month, it’ll be much easier to let loose.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

Your chart ruler is finally stationing direct this month, Gemini, which means the mental blocks you’ve been experiencing will finally begin to subside. If you’ve been unsure of how to effectively organize the systems and routines that exist within your environment, you should be able to come up with practical solutions now. It should also become easier to engage in conversations with family members or roommates now, allowing you to feel heard and understood.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

As Mercury stations direct in your third house, you’ll find it easier to communicate your thoughts, plans, and ideas. If you’ve been reevaluating any concepts or theories the last few weeks, you should be met with clarity now. You may be learning a new skill or study, or maybe you’ve finally mastered a topic that you didn’t understand fully before. Either way, you’ll have much to discuss this month as Mercury finally picks up speed.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 23)

You’ll be experiencing some much-needed clarity in your finances, Leo, as Mercury stations direct on Sept. 15. Over the past few weeks, you’ve been striving to re-structure and organize your money matters, and on this day, you’ll begin able to move forward with a clearly defined plan. Whether you’re implementing a new budget, or discovering useful ways to capitalize on your own talents, you’ll have plenty of new ideas when it comes to maximizing your income.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’ve been booked and busy the past month, Virgo, but as your chart ruler *finally* stations direct in your first house, you’ll be able to tackle everything on your to-do list with ease. If you’ve been feeling scatterbrained and unorganized in recent weeks, expect to gain some useful information that should allow you to make some productive improvements in your own life. With Mercury now moving forward again, you’ll be capable of multi-tasking and getting things done.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Mercury retrograde has been a deeply introspective period for you, Libra, but as Mercury stations direct, you’ll be gaining clarity around the habits and practices that have been working against you. Instead of over-analyzing your patterns, you’ll now be able to put a plan together that allows you to embrace practices that support your well-being.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

As Mercury stations direct on Sept. 15, you’ll have a better understanding of how to offer support in your friendships and community. Since the retrograde began, sharing information with others has been more of a challenge, but you should now be able to accurately inform the people around of you of important details without too much confusion.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’ve been busy at work with your career matters lately, Sagittarius, and as Mercury stations direct, you’ll finally be able to move forward with the plans and endeavors that have been pending since the retrograde began. If there are any ideas or concepts you’re eager to showcase to the masses now, there’s nothing stopping you from using your voice now. Let it all out.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

As Mercury stations direct in your ninth house of knowledge and spiritual beliefs, you’ll gain some much-needed clarity around your current perspectives. If you’ve been second-guessing some of your personal philosophies, you’ll now be able to move forward with a better sense of what your personal truths are. This could also be a time to travel, or explore opportunities that exist outside of your normal routines. The world is your oyster now, Capricorn.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

This month, you’ll be getting your shared resources, personal boundaries, and finances in order as Mercury stations direct in your eighth house. If you’ve been unsure of how to offer advice or useful assistance to to others in recent weeks, you’ll now gain a sense of clarity around how to use your voice. This may also be a time when you receive important information regarding your assets, allowing you to move forward with any plans that have been on hold.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

On Sept. 15, Mercury will finally station direct in Virgo, clearing up any confusion in your romantic relationships and connections. If it’s been difficult to communicate effectively in your dynamics with others, you should be able to express yourself without too many challenges now. This may also be a time when you’re lending a helping hand to a loved one by giving them advice, or a listening ear. Just be mindful of taking on the problems of others, Pisces. Boundaries are important now.