Here’s How To Make The Kardashians’ Favorite Salad

As we all know, Kourtney basically invented salad, or at least shaking them. One of the Kardashian family’s favorites is actually the chopped salad from LA restaurant La Scala, and TikToker Kathleen Ashmore dropped the recipe so you can make your own. Obviously you don’t have to shake yours to enjoy it, but TBH I recommend it. READ MORE

The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The Full Moon

All the astrological happenings this month have me feeling like I showed up to a Bridgerton ball and filled my dance card within thirty seconds: it’s fun, but a little overwhelming and chaotic! This month’s full moon is in Pisces, which is not an energy that Virgo season vibes with all that easily. But I promise, it’s going to be OK! Embracing that uncertainty and going with the flow can actually help you discover a lot more about yourself. And these four signs are going to have big realizations across the board. READ MORE

I’m Going To Influence You Into Buying BÉIS' New Collection

I gotta say, I was TikTok influenced into purchasing a BÉIS Mini Weekender and I have never been happier with a luggage purchase in my life. So, huge thank you to BÉIS founder and Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell! Her new recycled collection features five different multifunctional travel essentials in a range of prices, and I highly recommend you check them out. It’s going to make booking your next solo vacation a breeze. READ MORE

Give “Coffin Nails” A New Meaning With These Halloween Press Ons

Halloween is hands down (ha) the best time for fun nails. Sure, you’ve got your summer brights, your spring swirls, and your sparkly, perfect-for-New Year’s Eve manis, but something about Halloween is just more fun. For starters, it’s super easy to do Halloween-inspired nail art — even if that’s just alternating between orange and black. And if you really want the easiest, spookiest look, then look no further than these press ons. READ MORE

