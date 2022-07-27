Radioactive, but, like, in a cool way.
It’s a fact universally acknowledged that if something’s trending on TikTok, it’s a big deal. #NeonNails has over 116 million views on the app (and counting), so it’s safe to say this fluorescent, ‘90s-era style has become *the* nail trend of this summer.
You don’t have to have a gel lamp at home to create super vibrant, glossy neon nails. Instead, try these 10 products for the coolest, cheapest, bright neon mani of your life.
