BÉIS is back and it’s better than ever. The travel brand, founded in 2018 by actor and globetrotter Shay Mitchell, has always been known for its multifunctional and trendy designs, but now it’s reached a new peak, delivering a fresh, environmentally conscious drop. Enter, your new fave for autumn: BÉIS’ fall 2022 Recycled collection.

The latest line, which adds five all-new styles to the brand’s core collection, was revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, much to the delight of BÉIS’ half a million Instagram followers. “We found a better use for your trash,” read the company’s Insta caption on launch day. “The Recycled collection is here.” Each item in the drop is made from over 400,000 recycled plastic water bottles, making it equal parts sweet and sustainable.

Included in the new drop are five travel essentials, ranging from $34 for a travel jewelry case to $108 for BÉIS’ first extra-large tote bag:

Each item is affordable, multipurpose, and comes in two classic colorways, beige and black, so they’re easy to match with each other, as well as with items already in your closet.

Founder Mitchell has a passion for multifunctional baggage. For Elite Daily’s Solo Travelers Issue in August, the Pretty Little Liars alum and entrepreneur praised her best-selling Convertible Weekender bag for its functionality. “I love The Convertible Weekender because it has more than enough room to fit what I need — and then some — and has a detachable bottom so I can bring just the necessities once I arrive at my destination,” she shared at the time. “It’s a one-size-fits-all, for sure.”

Below, you can get your first peek at BÉIS’ new Recycled collection. For more information on BÉIS’ new drop, bestsellers, or limited designs, visit beistravel.com.

