You Need To Add These 'Gram-Worthy Tiny Houses On Airbnb To Your Bucket List

When you’re looking to take a weekend trip to the mountains or the ocean, the place you’re staying can be almost as important as the location itself. Finding a tiny house that’s all your own is a great way to fully immerse yourself in your destination and enjoy some privacy throughout your stay. There are so many different styles from across the country to choose from, so you can match your little home away from home to your vibe and getaway needs. If you’re looking for an exciting new place next time you leave town, check out 10 of the coolest tiny houses on Airbnb you can book right now.

Whether your wanderlust leads you to a tiny cabin in the woods, a bay-side condo, or even an empty grain bin turned into a house, Airbnb has tons of small spaces that’ll wow you and your small crew on your well-deserved trip. Tiny houses are simplified residencies that pack everything you need into a small space, including a full kitchen, huge view windows, and cozy reading nooks for cuddling under starlight at night. Before you plan your next trip, add these tiny Airbnb houses to your bucket list for a fun-sized stay on vacay.

Tropical Tiny House In Fountain Inn, South Carolina airbnb If you like to stay away in style, this tropical-themed tiny house in Fountain Inn, South Carolina is super Instagrammable. It was designed with tons of color in mind, like a “mixture of Miami and Mexico” with Spanish tiling, light pink walls, and cacti decals. La Casita Bonita, or "the pretty little house,” includes two cozy bedroms, five shining skylights, and a porch swing that’s ideal for sipping coffee or tea while you watch the sunrise through the forest leaves.

Tiny Home Haven In Griffin, Georgia airbnb Take your tiny home dreams to this off-the-grid haven in Griffin, Georgia. It’s complete with a full kitchen, an outdoor lawn, a romantic string-lit fire pit, and huge windows that look out towards dozens of hiking trails that lead to the creeks. This cozy, cabin-like tiny house is perfect for a girls’ retreat to the woods or a quiet stay with your sweetheart.

“Lily Pad” Modern Cabin In Logan, Ohio airbnb You can find this “Lily Pad” modern cabin Airbnb in the middle of a 30-acre wood, just a few miles from Old Man's Cave in Ohio, nearby plenty of nature trails and hidden waterfalls. The little home has cozy common areas and relaxing beds, along with big windows for spotting wildlife.

Grain Bin Home In Missouri Valley, Iowa airbnb This Grain Bin tiny home is definitely a unique Airbnb stay to add to your bucket list. The house sits at the foot of the Loess Hills in Missouri Valley, Iowa and is built into a repurposed grain bin for a luxurious and refined stay. You can explore 20 acres of the Hills, see the nearby city of Omaha, or mount the ridge for a spectacular sunset scene.

Enchanted Tower In Lee, Massachusetts airbnb Ever wonder why Rapunzel always complained despite living in that gorgeous tower? Well, you can find yourself an enchanted tower in the woods too, like this one that looks straight out of a storybook in Lee, Massachusetts. This French-inspired, romantic stay in the heart of the Berkshires even includes a canopied queen bed with “treehouse” views that overlook a babbling brook and surrounding woods.

“Cabana By The Bay” In Solomons, Maryland, airbnb Stay in this “Cabana By The Bay” in Maryland the next time the sea calls your name. The tiny home sits on its own private spot on the pier on the cute island of Solomons, just an hour from Washington, D.C. You can enjoy panoramic windows and direct access to the water from the indoor living space for boating, fishing, or biking along the waves.

Cube House In The Catskills in Forestburgh, New York airbnb Relax in a private meadow and modern cube-house tucked in the Catskill Mountains in New York. It’s a perfect tiny home for stargazing and midnight bonfires. Here, you’ll dream under the stars — literally, because there’s a glass roof built over the queen-size bed to let in twinkling starlight.

Cozy Cottage In Wellsville, Pennsylvania airbnb This cozy Pennsylvania cottage is a homey vacation spot. The stylish tiny house overlooks the lush Conewago mountains, with nap-worthy hammocks, complimentary kayaks to take to the nearby lake, and outdoor rocking chairs for observing fireflies and other wildlife.

Tiny Wood Cabin In Navasota, Texas airbnb The classic wood cabin gets a makeover with this cool tiny house in the forest of Navasota, Texas. You’ll feel totally emersed in nature here, with everything you need inside, like a full kitchenette and essential home items, plus a massive window for viewing the natural world from inside. The cabin also sets you up for a fire-cooked dinner over the provided firepit and endless memories under the stars.