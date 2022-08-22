Is it truly the fall season if you haven’t seen one yellow, orange, or red leaf on a tree? Autumn just wouldn’t be autumn without fall foliage. Since leaf peeping is one of the fall travel trends for 2022, you’re probably wondering where to find the best Airbnbs for fall foliage. Instead of just driving up north somewhere to go hiking for a day, you and your besties can rent a cabin or treetop escape for the ultimate fall weekend getaway — just as long as you know where to set your GPS.

According to Airbnb’s latest travel report, many people will be looking for second summer destinations to keep those beach vibes going. However, there are some people who cannot wait for pumpkin spice lattes, oversized crewneck sweaters, and watching the leaves change colors. If you’re in the latter group, you’ll definitely want to know the best Airbnbs to book for the fall. Airbnb makes it so easy to find one-of-a-kind stays based around your interests through their Categories. Some helpful filters may be Cabins and Countryside for peak leaf-peeping moments, but it also doesn’t hurt to know where in the U.S. to book your next cozy cabin.

While New England and the Pacific North West are great starters, off-the-beaten-path and less traveled destinations may be more your style. After all, going where you can enjoy more leaves for yourself will make all the difference, right? Since September and October tend to be the best fall foliage months, it’s time to book one of these 16 autumn Airbnbs before it’s too late.

01 This Lakeside Cottage In The Catskills Airbnb Who could say no to lakeside views and fall foliage? This cottage in the Catskills is the ultimate fall getaway spot. Settled right on Amber Lake, you could take the rowboat out to capture some stunning photos of the fall leaves reflecting on top of the water. Also, just image the gorgeous sunrise and sunset you’ll see out on the back porch as you’re sipping a PSL, wrapped in the blanket. It’s almost too perfect to be true.

02 This Mountaintop Cabin In Tennessee Instead of walking through the fall foliage, look down on it as you stay in a mountaintop cabin. This one-bedroom home is situated on top of Bluff Mountain in Tennessee and provides panoramic views from above. In the fall, you’ll really be able to see all of the fall foliage as you look down from the porch or out the large windows in the living room.

03 This Unique Airbnb Stay In New York Airbnb is known for their unique homes you can’t find anywhere else, and this architectural wonder in New York is one of them. This geometric house almost looks like it doesn’t belong out in the middle of the woods, but that may be what’s so appealing to you. While you don’t mind being basic in your love of all things fall, you’d like to stay in a home away from home that’s anything but. There are even so many large windows within the home that you could sit with a good book and watch the leaves fall from the trees all day long.

04 This Dream Airbnb Lake House In New Jersey While Ocean City, New Jersey may be one of the top Airbnb cities for second summer vacays in the fall, this lakeside cottage in Vernon Township is perfect for fall foliage seekers. The three-bedroom Airbnb cottage comfortably sleeps up to eight people, so invite all your besties for a weekend getaway. Each morning, watch the sunrise over the lake that is surrounded by gorgeous trees. You’ll even have access to a canoe, pedal boat, and kayaks if you want to get out on the water, or just admire it all from your private dock in the back.

05 This Chalet In Arkansas Airbnb Bella Vista, Arkansas was listed as one of Airbnb’s top trending destinations for fall travel this year, and this cottage is a must for any travelers looking for Insta-worthy backdrops. In addition to the cottage, you’ll have access to Ray’s Garage on the property, which is a bike repair and washing station. It has a very Route 66 feel to it, and is perfect for a vintage-themed photoshoot. You could take advantage of the bike trails nearby as well if that’s how you’d like to view the fall foliage, or just relax in the pavilion with its stunning waterfall views.

06 This Private Waterfall Airbnb Cabin In New Jersey You’ll have plenty of room to explore the fall foliage when you book this Airbnb cabin in New Jersey. You basically get 18 acres of hiking trails to take advantage of on your own, and the land has waterfalls and running streams. There’s also a hammock to relax in and a firepit for roasting marshmallows. What s’more could you want?

07 This Pet-Friendly Forest Retreat In Mississippi Your pup may love jumping into leaf piles just as much as you do, so take them along on your fall foliage vacay. This forest Airbnb cabin in Gloster, Mississippi is pet-friendly and perfect for going on autumn hikes. It’s surrounded by the Homochitto National Forest and close to running streams for a truly tranquil stay. After a long day of hiking to find the perfect fall foliage spots, take a bath in the outdoor soaking tub. Just don’t forget to pack some fall-scented bath bombs.

08 This Country Cottage In Mississippi With five stars, you know this cottage in Oxford, Mississippi is beloved by other Airbnb travelers. You’ll love it as well for your fall foliage trip. Plus, Oxford is another one of Airbnb’s top travel destination this season, so it’s trendy as well. It’s the perfect mix of southern charm and countryside for a super quaint and chill getaway for you and your fall-loving besties.

09 This Canopy House In Vermont Airbnb Stowe, Vermont is a gorgeous town for going skiing in the winter, but also provides great fall foliage views in the autumn. Take advantage of this wanderlust destination by booking an Airbnb Plus home. Airbnb Plus guarantees you’re staying in a home that’s high quality, and this A-frame house is top notch. You may love the cottagecore and cozy decor inside so much that you may not want to leave, but remember that fall foliage is the reason for your stay. Be sure to get out — at least on the deck outside — to spot some colorful leaves on all the nearby trees.

10 This River Airbnb Cabin In Arkansas Stay right on the Ouachita River in this cabin in Sims Township, Arkansas. You’ll have stunning water views from your deck in the back. One recent visitor even mentioned there’s “wildlife everywhere” for you to spot as you’re leaf peeping.

11 This College Town Apartment In Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan also made the list of Airbnb’s top trending destinations for the fall. College towns definitely have autumn vibes, but you’ll be able to take in some fall foliage as well by staying at this two-bedroom Airbnb in the woods. This is actually an apartment that’s a part of the host’s home, but you’ll have a separate entry just for you. While it may not be a completely private sanctuary, you’ll have plenty of nature to take in with all the trees surrounding the property. You’ll also be about two minutes away from the Sister Lakes of Michigan.

12 This Private Estate In Kentucky Another college town — Lexington, Kentucky — landed itself on Airbnb’s list as well, which makes this private estate all the more desirable for your fall getaway. Not only can you take in the beautiful fall foliage from your Airbnb, but you’ll have three acres to do it in. That’s right, you’ll have three acres all to yourself which includes a fountain pond and back patio.

13 This Luxury Airbnb Cabin In Oregon Airbnb Invite all your friends to stay in this luxury cabin in Oregon. The massive Airbnb cabin with three bedrooms comfortably sleeps up to eight guests. Of course, if you need more room, the owner also has a Creekside Cabin that sleeps up to 10 and a Lodge for 16 to 20 people. The cabin for eight, though, has plenty to do with complimentary canoes and kayaks as well as a swimming dock and firepit.

14 This Romantic Treehouse In New York Perhaps you’re looking for an upstate retreat for a romantic getaway this fall. This treehouse home on Airbnb is perfect for you and your partner. With a massive window overlooking the trees outside, you won’t even need to leave your Airbnb to spot some color-changing leaves. In fact, you’ll never want to leaf your bed.

15 This A-Frame Cabin In New Hampshire When you think of the fall, you may immediately picture an A-frame cabin in the woods. Well, this A-frame Airbnb cabin is exactly what you’ve been dreaming of. It’s not only surrounded by gorgeous trees that are sure to show off some vibrant hues in the September and October, but it’s also located near some great hiking trails as well. Of course, you may also just want to wrap yourself up in a blanket and sit on the deck with a good book if that’s more your style.