A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 28, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Luckiest Day In October Will Be Uplifting For Every Zodiac Sign

While this month’s astro-weather will definitely keep you on your toes (especially for these three signs), overall, there’s a lot of good vibes going around — especially on this day in particular, thanks to some love from Venus, the planet of grace, charm, and relationships. That means it’s the perfect time to have that convo about a raise with your boss, go on a first date, or confront your roomie about the chore chart sitch. Here’s exactly how the cosmos will affect your sign on this lucky day, so you can plan accordingly. READ MORE

Sorry, But You Won't Find Greg Grippo On A Dating App Anytime Soon

Instead, maybe try hanging out in your local produce aisle? “I would love to meet someone [organically], at the grocery store or some sh*t,” he tells Elite Daily. Which yes, also means he won’t be making an appearance in Paradise this year, but he’s not ruling it out for the future. “I would only go if I was completely single, and I really had my eye on someone.” Here, he tells us all about stanning Olivia Rodrigo, what it was like to watch his season of the Bachelorette (and why he doesn’t regret it — even the messy parts), and his best break up advice. READ MORE

Trending

Hailey Addressed Claims That She Broke Up Justin & Selena

Remember when “fans” chanted “Selena” as Justin and Hailey walked the Met Gala red carpet last year? I can tell you one thing’s for sure, Hailey still does. To be fair, the timeline of the beginning of their relationship was always a little fuzzy, and certain factions of the Belieber standom never got over their assumption that Justin and Hailey reunited before he and Selena had called it off. Hailey set the record straight once and for all on the Call Her Daddy podcast. READ MORE

How TikTok Changed Wheatus’ Relationship With “Teenage Dirtbag”

When the now TikTok-famous song came out in 2000, it was a hit in Australia and Europe, and the band has enjoyed “flare-ups” of its popularity here and there since. (It’s been covered by everyone from Jax to Dashboard Confessional to Phoebe Bridgers, too.) But this latest surge? It hits different. “Our booking agent is talking to us 25 times more than he normally does.” READ MORE

More Fun Stuff