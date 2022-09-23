Here’s The 1 Halloween Candy You’re Craving, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Your trick-or-treating preference is written in the stars.
This Halloween, it’s time to get into the spirit of the season with tons of new spooky sweets for your sweet tooth. It may be hard to narrow down the best candy to try for 2022, so look to these sweet and sour Halloween candies based on your zodiac sign.
Your personality may lean towards a creamy, chocolate-y crunch, or maybe you’re more of a juicy jellybean fiend. Before Oct. 31 comes around, take inspiration from your star sign and check out the Halloween candy for your zodiac sign in 2022.