20 Funny Bumble Bios Guaranteed to Make Your Matches Laugh

Crafting the ideal Bumble bio can be daunting. How can you encapsulate the wonderful, hilarious, unique quirkiness that is you in just a few short sentences? After all, there is so much more to you than just a two-dimensional bio. Well, I’m here to say throw perfection out the window. There’s no way to sum up an entire person in a dating bio. But you can whet potential matches’ appetites with your wit and charm. A funny bio can help highlight your sense of humor, filter out people with whom you don’t mesh, and help you stand out. If nothing else, you’re more likely to have an interesting conversation. And I don’t know, maybe even have a little fun with dating?

One important thing to remember is humor is a great way to break the ice, but it’s probably best to stay away from anything that could be overly pessimistic or self-deprecating. As dating expert Erika Ettin previously told Elite Daily, “If you're thinking something negative, turn it into a positive.” And she’s far from the only person who swears by that advice. According to a 2010 study from The Journal of Positive Psychology, optimists are seen as more attractive than pessimists. (But JSYK, being yourself is always the hottest way to go.)

If you’ve struggled to come up with the right Bumble bio, fear no more. Below are 20 funny Bumble bios you can use to intrigue, titillate, and interest your potential matches.

If You’re Looking For A Relationship

Looking for someone who can squish spiders or gently escort them outside... and also the love of my life, nbd.

Let’s argue about who’s turn is to take out the trash for the rest of our lives. ❤️

Your parents will love me. Your roommates? Maybe not.

There are only two things I need to know: when and where you were born. Call your mom for details, I can wait.

Now taking applications for a boyfriend. Must be certified in snuggles and fluent in compliments. Swipe right to apply.

My hobbies include doomscrolling, saving recipes I’ll never cook, and imagining what I would wear to the Met Gala.

Let’s get this straight now: If we wind up exchanging wedding vows a few years down the road, will you promise to send me funny TikToks every morning and watch Real Housewives with me when I’m sick?

Looking for someone to sing melodramatic ‘80s ballads with me at karaoke. How’s your Whitney Houston impression?

I’m tired of explaining to my parents why I am single. If you’re in the same boat, let’s team up, plan an elaborate scheme to fool them into thinking we’re in a real relationship, and accidentally fall in love along the way.

If You’re Looking For Something Casual

I need a date for my cousin’s wedding. The happy couple will provide free food and drinks. I may provide a possible hookup. 😉

I like to be on top of things. Do you want to be next?

Not picky about how tall you are, because everyone is the same height in bed.

The bad news: Between school and work, I don’t have time for a relationship these days. The good news: I get a sweet employee discount on pasta and pizza. Come over for dinner? I can be the dessert.

If You’re Open To Any Kind Of Funny Bumble Bio

I can eat 20 hot dogs in one sitting. Don’t believe me? Then I know what we should do on our first date.

Am I a good person? No. Am I trying to be better? Also no.

Not to brag, but I was voted Best Ears in first grade.

Dream job: jewel thief or ice cream truck driver.

I know the difference between you’re and your. Can you endorse me on LinkedIn?

Good morning to everyone except people who put the toilet paper on upside down.

Mosquitos love me. Why? Because I’m sweet.

