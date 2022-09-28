If you missed out on Harry Styles’ last Pleasing drop, don’t worry, darling, there’s more on the way — and this time, the beauty brand is venturing into new territory: makeup. Despite a packed schedule that includes international film festivals and sold-out concerts, the My Policeman actor still found time to create a new Pleasing collection with designer Marco Ribeiro, and it’s unlike anything his fans have seen so far, especially since it’s Styles’ first makeup line.

Pleasing — known for its elaborate pop-up experiences, biodegradable glitter nail polish, and immaculate vibes — hasn’t dropped new products since July, but the wait is ending soon. On Thursday, Sept. 29, Pleasing is launching a new line in collaboration with Brazilian fashion designer Marco Ribeiro, who’s known for his gender-bending designs and bold color choices. Along with five new nail polish shades, the Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection features three brand-new makeup products: a set of cream pigments, a multi-use gloss, and a pressed pigment palette. The line also includes two pieces of limited-edition apparel.

Since Pleasing launches — especially the wearable merch — sell out faster than you can say “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” check out all the Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro details below and get your fingers limbered up and ready to hit “Add to Cart.”

Pleasing

The products in Pleasing’s first makeup drop include all the hallmarks of a brand that’s been focused on clean formulations and sustainability since Day 1, combined with Ribeiro’s vibrant and experimental sensibilities. The shade range is bright and thoughtfully curated, and the makeup itself was designed to work together so you can create truly custom looks.

The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Universal Cream Pigments come in a set of three buildable shades — Écoulement, a fresh blue; Soleil, a bright yellow; and La Vie En Rose Vif, a bright pink — for $40. While the creams are vegan, cruelty-free, and designed with mixing and blending in mind, La Vie En Rose Vif, the bright pink shade, wasn’t formulated for use around the eyes.

The Gloss Medium is a clear, multi-use product that costs $25 and can be used to transform powders, shadows, and creams into smoother, more fluid consistencies.

Last, but certainly not least, are the Pressed Powder Pigments, a palette of eight vegan and cruelty-free, wet-to-dry shadows housed in a waterproof metal tin, priced at $50. The pigment shades are all designed to deliver high-impact color on all skin tones.

It wouldn't be a Pleasing collection without new shades of Pleasing’s plant-based polishes, and the Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection is no exception. There are five new shades available in this latest drop. Four of the polishes — Aura Laranja Gelatina, a jelly orange; Oceano Água-Marinha Cremoso, a glossy aqua; Cítrico Vibrante Cremoso, a matte green; and Borgonha Açaí Cremoso, a glossy burgundy — are available in a set for $65. Incrível Marrom Fosco, a rich matte brown, can be purchased individually for $20. Each polish purchase also comes with nail stickers.

Fans of Pleasing are in for a treat when it comes to the merch in the Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection. In addition to the polishes and makeup, this drop includes an ethically made hoodie in two colorways: brown and yellow, and pink and red. Made in Los Angeles, the MAIS AMOR hoodie costs $110.

Pleasing

The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection will debut alongside Ribeiro’s Paris Fashion Week presentation on Thursday, Sept. 29. The entire line will be available to shop on the Pleasing website that same day at 12 p.m. ET.