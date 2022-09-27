Good vibes only.
‘Tis a new month, which means ‘tis a new set of cosmos to consider. While this month’s astro-weather will keep you on your toes, the luckiest day of October 2022 will be charming and uplifting for every zodiac sign.
On Oct. 22, the sun will join forces with Venus — the planet of charm, grace and relationships — in Libra. The sun is symbolic of the ego and one’s physical identity, while coquettish Venus epitomizes the cherry on top of the fluffy whipped cream. This charming synergy can be equal parts uplifting and powerful. How will you cultivate this energy for your highest good?