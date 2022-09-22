A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 21, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kim Kardashian Reviewed Don't Worry Darling And I'm Obsessed

Kim Kardashian: mother, daughter, sister, model, business owner, lawyer, and… movie critic?! Honestly, I’m here for it. ICYMI, Kim shared a sweet review of Don’t Worry Darling on her IG stories, which honestly feels like a pop-culture turducken of events. Dear Kim: If you like Florence Pugh and crying during movies, may I recommend Greta Gerwig’s Little Women? READ MORE

This Is Your Zodiac Sign’s Favorite Fall Activity

There is so much to love about fall: crisp weather, beautiful foliage, cinnamon- and pumpkin-spiced everything — I could go on and on. And while I don’t think there is anyone who is a fall hater (reveal yourself if so!), there are definitely some activities that your zodiac sign vibes with more than others. And as a Libra sun with a Virgo moon and Aries rising, I can confirm that this list is 100% accurate and I have no notes. READ MORE

TRENDING

Here’s How Behati Feels About Adam’s Cheating Rumors

Yesterday I dragged Adam Levine in this newsletter (with a tasteful amount of Maroon 5 song puns, IMO) about the rumors that he cheated on his wife. He has since released a statement about his actions, indicating that he “crossed a line.” I do not think you need to possess Sherlock Holmes-level intuition to venture a guess at how Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine’s pregnant wife, feels about this recent development. READ MORE

Analyzing Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Funeral Body Language

These two seriously seem to have each other’s backs at all times, which is so refreshing to see. Given the global stage they were just thrust upon with the queen’s passing, they navigated their grief during the mourning period really well. Our body language expert takes a look at the subtle moments they shared. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF